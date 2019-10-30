SkyPilot Theatre Company's Runway Series To Close Out Season With A TWISTED CHRISTMAS CAROL

SkyPilot Theatre Company's Runway series will close out its 2019 season with a selection that pays homage to a literary classic. A Twisted Christmas Carol will be performed on Wednesday, Nov. 13th at 8pm at Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. The production is open to the public with tickets for $5 at the door.

SkyPilot, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new theatrical works, continues Runway, a play reading series that helps to develop new plays in the early drafts stage. The readings are directed by prominent Los Angeles theatre directors in partnership with the playwrights. They are rehearsed, staged, on their feet and performed with scripts-in-hand, immediately followed by a focused feedback session with a moderator, the playwright, and the audience.

In A Twisted Christmas Carol, written by Phil Olson and directed by Ian Nemser, it's Christmas Eve is a small Texas town and cantankerous BBQ joint owner Buford Johnson gets into an argument with his wife Darla and tells her he's skipping the holiday altogether. After storming out of the restaurant, he gets hit by a twister, rolls his truck and falls into a coma. He awakens in a dream state where he's visited by Hank Walker, his ex-business partner, who takes the form of the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Hank leads Buford - a.k.a. Scrooge - on a journey similar to that in Charles Dickens beloved A Christmas Carol ... only Texas- style.

Phil Olson has written 16 published plays that have had over 400 productions in six countries around the world. Ten of his plays are published by Samuel French including A Nice Family Gathering, which has been optioned to be made into a feature film, A Nice Family Christmas, and Mom's Gift which starred Cindy Williams (Laverne & Shirley) at the Meadowbrook Theatre in Michigan.

Following this production, SkyPilot will present its acclaimed, annual One-Act Festival weekends from November 7-14. For additional information visit SkyPilotTheatre.com or for any other inquiries, please email SkyPilotTheatre@gmail.com.





