Shoshana Bean & James Monroe Iglehart Join THE BOYS Musical Episode Screening & Q&A

The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) will present a special online screening and live Q&A spotlighting the music of Amazon’s hit series The Boys, featuring Emmy-nominated composer Christopher Lennertz, alongside Tony Award winners Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Mr. Saturday Night) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton). The virtual event will take place on Thursday, June 12 at 2:00 PM PT via Zoom.

The panel will break down the creation of the musical number “Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas,” a fan-favorite showstopper that went viral upon release. The song features both Bean and Iglehart and appears in The Boys Season 4. The session will also explore the show’s broader score, with Lennertz sharing insights into the writing, recording, and production process.

The event will be moderated by Broadway producer and veteran agent Richard Kraft and include a special video introduction from Antony Starr, who stars as Homelander in the series.

About the Artists

Christopher Lennertz is a two-time Emmy nominee known for his work across film, television, and video games. His past credits include Supernatural, Sausage Party, Medal of Honor, and Bad Moms. Lennertz has worked with iconic musical collaborators such as Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, David Zippel, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman. He also co-wrote Rogers: The Musical, featured in Marvel’s Hawkeye.

Shoshana Bean recently starred on Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen and Mr. Saturday Night. She is widely known for her powerhouse vocals and genre-spanning solo music career.

James Monroe Iglehart, a Tony winner for his role as the Genie in Aladdin, has also appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, Spamalot, and Freestyle Love Supreme.

