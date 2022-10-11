Short Film CATCH THE BUS' To Compete At The 18th Annual LAFemme International Film Festival

"Catch the Bus" a short film written, produced and directed by Chloe Owens, will screen at the 2022 LaFemme International Film Festival, on the festival's virtual platform from October 13- 16th. The film took the top prize for Best Narrative Short Film at the International Independent Film Festival and will compete at the Newport Beach Film Festival (Tuesday, October 18th @ 3PM, Triangle 2) and at the Studio City Film Festival (November 4-10).

"Catch the Bus" tells the story of James (Peyce Byron), an older gentleman who is the last to audition to be a television sports anchor. Initially sized up to be a no by producer Marlene (Krista Unverferth). James, who took two buses to get to the audition, presses forward to get the job of his dreams. Will he win over the irritable Marlene? The film lightly touches upon ageism and the instant judging we use on others.

Byron, a graduate of Northeastern University, celebrates his 15th year as the Lead Singer of The Platters Live. He is not only a singer and songwriter of Gospel and R&B music, but also a two-time award-winning actor which includes an NAACP Image Award for Best Actor in a lead role and the ADA Award for Best Actor performing as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Most recently Byron won for Best Actor in the International Independent Film Awards for his role in "Catch the Bus". His latest single "You Can Give Love" and CD "Whosoever" are available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, CD Baby, Google Play Music and all online and streaming music stores.

Owens studied Film a year abroad at Reading University in England, and later graduated from Rutgers University. She moved to NYC where she ran a cable TV show on MNN and wrote, directed, and produced a popular webseries. She won BEST SHORT SCREENPLAY in the WESCREENPLAY DIVERSITY COMPETITION and BEST SCREENPLAY in the ROADMAP DIVERSITY WRITING COMPETITION. Chloe was also a finalist in the AT&T SHAPE contest which allowed her the experience of shooting on WB studio lot. Additionally, Owens placed in a number of other screenwriting competitions. Most recently, she won BEST NARRATIVE SHORT FILM for "Catch the Bus" at the International Independent Film Festival. Chloe is now in post-production on W.I.L.S.D.M - a short film she wrote & directed; that will enter the festival circuit in 2023. Owens is currently writing a feature screenplay, based on her award-winning short film: Catch the Bus. She's excited to meet producers interested to help bring the film to life.

"When I was young, I got to watch my dad win Best Actor from the ADA for his portrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King" says Owens. "That was quite a special night for us! However later that year, I would move back east to live with my mom. Some time afterwards my dad experienced a work-related injury, which set his acting dreams back for many years. About a decade ago I returned to L.A, and over time rediscovered how talented my father is. Currently he is the lead singer in The Platters, and performs around the country. His voice is hypnotic; it lifts people up. I encouraged my father to begin acting again, and during Covid lockdown I got him into some virtual classes. I made this film to help pump up my Dad's acting reel. For me, it was akin to my dad winning Best Actor when I was a kid. Only now, it's a film directed by his daughter."

To purchase tickets:

LA Femme International Film Festival:

www.lafemme.org

Newport Beach Film Fest:

Starlight Triangle Square Cinemas, Triangle 2

1870 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

https://nbff2022.eventive.org/films/630fc4c82d23670086b9d71b

Studio City Film Festival:

Home | StudioCity Film Festival for Filmmakers