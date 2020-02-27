Shakespeare by the Sea Announces 23rd Season

A 23rd Season has been announced for this year's Shakespeare by the Sea Summer Festival tour. Starting seaside in San Pedro and then taking on over 15 additional locations, will be the hysterical, light-hearted Love's Labour's Lost as well as the heady, power-hungry tale of Richard III. This year's combination of shows is sure to delight and inspire, move and motivate. The 2020 shows this summer boast the solace of hilarity alongside meaningful reflection -- each production seasoned to perfection, each actor's performance rehearsed to its greatest potential. SBTS is proud to continue providing professional, memorable theatrical experiences for community audiences everywhere.

Laugh-out-loud comedy Love's Labour's Lost, is Shakespeare's love letter about love letters where a young king and his companions swear off love to focus on intellectual pursuits. When a lovely princess and her ladies visit the palace, those lofty oaths immediately prove difficult to keep. It's a veritable love match smorgasbord. At the helm is director Amanda McRaven, a Los Angeles based director, producer, writer and educator in her 4th decade of theatre-making. McRaven is a proud associate member of SDC, a Drama League Fellow, an LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award winner for her direction of The Pliant Girls, a member of Lincoln Center Directors Lab and a Fulbright Award recipient to New Zealand.



Richard III is Shakespeare's tale of jealousy, manipulation and deceit where we follow Richard of York - the play's remarkable, charismatic, and repulsive ringmaster - as he takes us into his confidence as he plots to kill everyone before him in line for the throne. Being seduced by Richard's shameless treachery is just one of several things that make him the king we love to hate. Carefully crafting this history is director Stephanie Coltrin, who returns to SBTS for her 11th consecutive season. Coltrin has over 200 productions to her credit, ranging from musicals to Shakespeare, comedy to drama and World Premieres to critical acclaim. She received a Garland Award Best Director Nomination for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 2010, an Ovation Award for Best Musical for Miss Saigon in 2008, and a Stage Scene LA Award for She Loves Me in 2011. Coltrin has also served as Associate Producer of Shakespeare by the Sea's summer tour since 2012.

Founded in 1998, and funded entirely by donations and grants, Shakespeare by the Sea provides theatre presentations that incorporate community values and ideas into a timeless and dynamic theatrical experience. This year, the company will deliver over 35 performances launching and ending with its hometown crowd at Point Fermin Park in San Pedro. The tour has become a much-anticipated event each season, drawing an audience of more than 20,000 each of the past several years, to enjoy Shakespeare under the summer sky.

Website: www.shakespearebythesea.org





