Shakespeare Meets Butoh In HIDE YOUR FIRES: BUTOH LADY MACBETH

Yokko, the Japanese Butoh and theatre artist, returns to Hollywood Fringe Festival this year with her new show, Hide Your Fires: Butoh Lady Macbeth. Yokko has been appearing in the Hollywood Fringe since 2013, and this is the 3rd season participating at this festival. Hide Your Fires: Butoh Lady Macbeth opens on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at The Lounge Theatre - Lounge 1 - 6201 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Hide Your Fires:Butoh Lady Macbeth brings the audience alongside the accursed spirit of Lady Macbeth to experience her nightmare of stifled ambition, unfulfilled desire, and ultimate loss. Telling the story solely through her perspective, this production fuses Japanese Butoh dance, movement, and various texts to take you inside the mind and body of one of Shakespeare's most famous villains.

Performed, Choreographed, and Concept: Yokko. Director: Brian Rhinehart. Text: Sean Michael Welch. Costume Design: Deepsikha Chatterjee. Sound Design: Jorge Olivo with RGS. Lighting Design Consultant: Derek Van Heel. Movement Consultant: Jordan Rosin.

WHERE: Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday June 7th @ 10pm - Preview

This performance is pay what you can. Set your own price.

Saturday June 15th @ 6pm - $15

Wednesday June 19th @ 8pm - $12

Sunday June 23rd @ 2pm - $15

Running Time: 60 mins - ADMISSION: Age 16+

TICKETS PRICE: $15 hff19.org/4972





