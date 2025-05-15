Shakespeare By The Sea Unveils 28th Season Of Admission-Free Shakespeare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare by the Sea has revealed its 28th Season of Admission-Free Shakespeare from June 13- July 26 in parks throughout 3 counties of Southern California.

Dates and Locations

The festival launches at the Bandshell at Recreation Park in Long Beach on June 13 with As You Like It, followed by Julius Caesar opening June 20. In its most expansive tour since the pandemic, performances will take place in 18 different cities in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura Counties from June 25-July 26 welcoming audiences of all ages.

Season Titles: This year's season features two of Shakespeare's most well-known plays directed by the SBTS Co-Artistic Directors. Both productions promise compelling performances, fresh perspectives, and the high-caliber theatrical experience that SBTS is known for-completely free of charge.

As You Like It: Find Yourself in Arden - Adapted and Directed by Suzanne Dean

Banished from home, Rosalind flees to the Forest of Arden with friends, discovering freedom, love and her truest self in Shakespeare's uplifting comedy of transformation and community.

"This play is such a celebration of self-discovery," says Co-Artistic Director Suzanne Dean. "We've leaned into the idea that Arden isn't just a place of escape-it's where people come to discover who they're meant to be. Letting go of conformity, freedom to reinvent yourself, and to find love in unexpected places. It's a joyful journey, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it. "

Julius Caesar- written by William Shakespeare in a modern verse translation by Shishir Kurup, adapted and directed by Stephanie Coltrin *Southern California Premiere*

Loyalties are tested in Shakespeare's gripping exploration of honor, impossible choices, and the irreversible consequences of a single fateful act.

A New Partnership

SBTS is proud to announce that our production of Julius Caesar is in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, a non-profit company dedicated to promoting and creating contemporary modern English translations of Shakespeare's plays. The SBTS production will present an adaptation of Shishir Kurup's

modern-verse translation of the play that breathes new life into the Bard's words-offering clarity without compromise. Play On Shakespeare is dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare through

modern translation and adaptation and their partnership provides funding to support artists, enhance rehearsal hours and exploration, as well as a donor event.

"Working with Play On is the perfect fit for us, as it builds on what we've always done," says Co-Artistic Director Stephanie Coltrin. "When I adapt Shakespeare, I regularly edit and adapt our scripts for time and clarity, so the use of a modern-verse translation isn't new for our audiences. What Play On does aligns seamlessly with our mission and process. Together, we're deepening understanding, broadening reach, and ensuring Shakespeare continues to resonate across generations."

This partnership fuses SBTS' long-standing commitment to accessible performances with Play On's innovative approach to language- reimagining the text in a way that clarifies meaning while preserving Shakespeare's intent. This partnership with Play On Shakespeare is helping SBTS to continue serving communities all across Southern California.

MEET THE CAST AND CREATIVES

This year's acting company includes 17 performers: Phoebe Alva, Noah Allen, Chris Diem, Gregory Mason Dodds, Chris Fine, Jonathan Fisher, Amanda Godoy, Nada Jawad, Brendan Robert Kane, Katie Herling, Savannah Moffat, Will Mueller, Megan Ruble, Javeon Shannon, Christian Skinner, Caleb Towns, Alec Yamartino.

The creative team is led by Co-Artistic Directors Suzanne Dean and Stephanie Coltrin. Additional team members include Costume Designer A. Jeffrey Schoenberg, Scenic Designer Christopher Beyries, Tour Manager Alexa Wolfe, Stage Manager Julia Poprac, Sound Engineer Nada Jawad, and Fight Choreographer Cylan Brown.

PRESENTING AN ADMISSION-FREE FESTIVAL IS NOT FREE

SBTS gratefully acknowledges financial sponsorships and in-kind support from: L.A. County Department of Arts & Culture, Beach Cities Health District, The Shakespeare Fund of Theater League Kansas City, Peter Glenville Foundation, LA County Second District Supervisor Holly Mitchell, LA County Third District Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, LA County Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn, LA County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, LA City CD4 Councilmember Nithya Raman, LA City CD15 Councilmember Tim McOsker, Live at the Shell, Redondo Beach Third District Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic, Soka University of America, SA Recycling, and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, with additional support from the Hitz Foundation and Play On Shakespeare.

Performance sponsors include the cities of Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Mission Viejo, Manhattan Beach, Long Beach, South Pasadena, Glendale, Aliso Viejo, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Redondo Beach, Rossmoor Community Services District-plus support from Port of Long Beach, Friends of the Parks Hermosa Beach, Rossmoor Homeowners Association, Rancho Simi Recreation & Parks District, Exposition Park, Figueroa Corridor Partnership Foundation, Hermosa Beach Rotary, Hermosa Beach Cyclery, Woman's Club of Hermosa Beach and... Fast Lane Transportation.

While city and grant support remain vital, this year's festival faces increased financial gaps. SBTS will arrive in many communities without full performance funding and is relying more than ever on the generosity of its audiences. Donations, raffle ticket purchases, merchandise sales, and concession support all help keep these performances free and open to everyone.

TOURING LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED

The 2025 Tour includes returning favorites and new venues*: Long Beach (Bandshell at Recreation Park); Los Angeles (Exposition Park); San Pedro (22nd Street Park); Encino (Sepulveda Garden Center); Rossmoor (Rush Park); Rancho Palos Verdes (Hesse Park); Hermosa Beach (Valley Park); Mission Viejo (Ballfields at Newhart Middle School); Wilmington (Wilmington Waterfront Park); Glendale (Verdugo Park); Manhattan Beach (Polliwog Park); South Pasadena (Garfield Park); Beverly Hills (Roxbury Park); Aliso Viejo (Soka University); Redondo Beach (Veterans' Park and Dominguez Park), Oak Park (Oak Canyon Community Park); Unincorporated View Park-Windsor Hills (Ladera Park Amphitheater)*; Altadena (Loma Alta Park)*.

