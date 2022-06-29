See Grammy Award-Winning Rapper And Songwriter Common, Double G's Stardust Symphony & More at The Starlight Bowl

JABM X KCRW will present Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Common and Double G's Stardust Symphony plus special guests Lettuce at the Starlight Bowl in Burbank, CA on July 9, 2022.

Common will be joined on stage by acclaimed composer, conductor, and baritone saxophonist Geoff Gallegos (Double G) and his 50-piece Stardust Symphony in a one-of-a-kind performance.

Approaching thirty years since its humble Boston beginnings, the soulful funk outfit Lettuce is set to perform music from their latest release Unify as well as fan favorites from across their eight studio albums.

The concert will feature an opening performance by Nikka Costa as well as DJ sets by KCRW DJ Novena Carmel.

Doors to Starlight Bowl will open at 3 pm, and the show will start at 5 pm.

To purchase tickets, please visit: www.jabment.com.

Common

Common is an American rapper, and songwriter whose career began in 1992. He won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for his collaboration with Erykah Badu on their song "Love of My Life" in 2003. In 2015, he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for his song "Glory" featuring singer John Legend from the 2014 film Selma, which was based on the Civil Rights Movement. Common just released his massive double album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 & 2 last year.

Geoff Gallegos (Double G)

Geoff Gallegos (Double G) is an award-winning composer, arranger, conductor, and saxophonist based in Los Angeles, CA. He has written music for several different instrumentations and applications, including film scores, live theater, television, big band, full orchestra, string quartet, string octet, jazz combo, brass quintet and more. He co-founded daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra in 1999 and has earned a jazz composition degree from Berklee College of Music as well as a law degree from Loyola Law School.

For additional information about Geoff Gallegos: www.facebook.com/GeoffGallegos

Lettuce

Utilizing hip-hop, jazz, New Orleans R&B, blues, and rock in their gumbo, Lettuce is a New York-based collective who update the sound of classic '70s funk. Their most recent studio album, Unify, is the band's third consecutive record made at Denver's Colorado Sound Studios, completing a loose trilogy starting with 2019's Grammy-nominated Elevate, and continuing with 2020's Resonate.

Nikka Costa

As the daughter of legendary producer and arranger Don Costa, Nikka was born with music encoded in her DNA. Growing up around the likes of Frank Sinatra (her godfather), Paul Anka, and Sammy Davis Jr. (among many other musical luminaries), she was already a child star in Europe and had sung on the White House lawn with Sinatra before she was old enough to enroll in middle school. Her album Nikka and Strings is her latest milestone.

KCRW DJ Novena Carmel

KCRW DJ Novena Carmel currently serves as the co-host for Morning Becomes Eclectic, KCRW's flagship morning music show. Carmel was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area surrounded by her mother's record collection, classical music books atop her piano, and a deeply rooted musical legacy. Her father, Sly Stone of Sly & The Family Stone, instilled in her the love of the funk and the brilliance of "everyday people."

For additional information about KCRW DJ Novena Carmel: www.kcrw.com/people/novena-carmel

JABM Enterprises



JABM Enterprises is a black-owned entertainment events company specializing in premium live performance experiences. JABM has strategically partnered with some of the most unique venues to provide patrons the getaway they need if only for a few hours of entertainment. JABM Presents is one of the featured Promoters at The Amp at Craig Ranch, bringing the best in live music & comedy to the Vegas communities.