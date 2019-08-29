Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series Presents WAKE UP, LITTLE SUSY

Speaking to the #metoo and #timesup movement, Susy Porter brings her darkest secrets into the light. Will she shed her shame and embrace her inner strength? Will she learn to turn her passiveness into power? It's time to Wake Up Little Susy. One night only, Saturday, September 7th at 7:30 pm.

Taking on such taboo topics as sexual trauma, fundamentalist Christianity, depression, and dysfunctional family dynamics, Susy, a bright and bubbly blonde on the outside, travels through five dramatic decades of self-discovery, as she seeks healing and enlightenment, sharing her story through music, puppets, multimedia, and a cast of colorful characters - all played by Susy herself!

Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1960 at the start of the hippie decade, Susy Porter had wanderlust from birth. She didn't end up in San Francisco with a flower in her hair; but she did make it to LA, in search of an agent. After a lifetime of acting and singing, her big dream was to land a lead role on a soap opera. She worked in commercials, voice overs, and print. You may recognize her famous hands, as she was the Lee Press On Nails model, as well as hands for some of Hollywood's most famed actresses. Her solo show Wake Up Little Susy premiered at the 2019 Solofest at the Whitefire Theatre in NoHo.

Written and performed by Susy Porter, and directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, Wake Up Little Susy plays Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 and support the Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series.

Wake up with Susy and be inspired, enlightened, and entertained along the way.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You