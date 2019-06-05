Sandy Hackett and Lisa Dawn Miller Launch SANDY HACKETT AND LISA DAWN MILLER: THE SHOW!

Producers and stars of the critically acclaimed hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," Sandy Hackett and Lisa Dawn Miller, have launched a new stage production, "Sandy and Lisa: The Show!" (www.sandylisatheshow.com). The show features songs written by Miller and her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller and classic comedy by Hackett, son of legendary comedian, Buddy Hackett.

"We are so excited to combine our musical and comedy backgrounds into one show that will make you laugh and cry," Miller said. "That feeling of laughter through tears is powerful. Not only do we get to honor our fathers and their legacies, the show gives us an opportunity to do what we love most: entertain people," Miller continued.

"I had the privilege of working with my best friend for 10 years, my father, Buddy Hackett. Shortly after he passed away, I met my new best friend, Lisa Dawn Miller," Hackett said. "Her music and voice filled the empty hole in my heart that my father's passing had left. We've been working together ever since," Hackett continued.

Lisa's father penned numerous classic hits including "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "A Place in the Sun," "Heaven Help Us All," "Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Someday at Christmas," and many more. His songs have sold in the hundreds of millions, won multiple Grammy Awards, have been recorded by over 500 major label artists and have appeared in numerous hit films and television shows. "For Once in My Life," one of the most recorded songs in music history, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009. Ron Miller was awarded Motown's Heroes and Legends Award for Lifetime Achievement in Songwriting, posthumously in 2007.

Sandy's father, film, television and comedy legend, Buddy Hackett, starred in numerous film classics including, "The Music Man," "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" and Disney's "The Love Bug" and "The Little Mermaid." He headlined throughout the country including a half century residence in Las Vegas, starting his career in the Catskills with decades of sold-out performances in theatres and showrooms worldwide. He made more appearances than any other guest on the "Tonight Show with Johnny Carson." Buddy Hackett received the prestigious Disney Legends Award posthumously in 2003 and his star can be seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Disney's El Capitan Theatre.

"Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," currently in its 10th season, includes recent performances at Pikes Peak Center, Tilles Center, Thrasher-Horne Center, Reynolds Performance Hall, Valentine Theatre, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center, King Center for the Performing Arts, Seminole Theatre, Coral Springs Performing Arts Center, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Arkansas State University, Howard Auditorium | Louisiana Tech University Theatre and the Stephen Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts. Upcoming engagements include stops in Rhode Island at Theatre by the Sea and Cape Cod at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center. Lisa stars as "Frank's One Love" (Ava Gardner) in the show alongside Sandy, who stars as "Joey Bishop."

Next up for the dynamic duo is "My Buddy," a one-man show, starring Sandy and directed by Lisa, about the life and times of Buddy Hackett and the bond shared between father and son. Performances run from June 28-30 at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in Bristol, PA. Sandy is set to release his first book, "My Buddy," a collection of stories about his father, in July 2019 along with the launch of a new website at www.sandyhackett.com.

Lisa is set to release a new single later this month written by her father, entitled "Wasn't I A Good Time," a song which she performs as "Frank's One Love" in the duo's hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show." She is currently developing a new musical about the life of her father, entitled "For Once in My Life, The Musical."

The younger Miller is a songwriter in her own right and recently launched LDM Publishing which licenses her songs, many of which she co-wrote with her father. The complete music catalogue is now online at https://ldmpublishing.com. LDM Publishing, in partnership with the Ron Miller Songbook Publishing Company, LLC, manages the Ron Miller song catalogue and is building the largest ever collection of reimagined masters which include timeless standards and newly discovered songs.

Lisa has released several new singles this year including "It's My Turn to Fly," "Here We Go," and a reimagined cover of her father's classic, "A Place in the Sun." Her latest releases include "The Things I Should Have Said," from her father's musical, "Daddy Goodness," and "Whenever You Find Yourself" from another of her father's musicals, "Clothespins and Dreams."

Lisa has also written and produced a number of recordings and music videos for the duo's children, 18-year-old actor/singer, Oliver Richman, a sophomore at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, including "You and I," "Rise," and "The Diagramming Club" and 13-year-old dancer/actor/singer, Ashleigh Hackett, a student of the performing arts in Los Angeles, including "On and On and On" and "Slay!"

Lisa's original song releases include "It's Time," "This is the Moment" and "Today," available on iTunes and Amazon. She made her debut as a songwriter with her 2016 EP releases, "Hello You," and "My Turn Begins Today." Her songs, "My Favorite Time of Year" and "It's Christmas" are featured in "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Christmas," which tours throughout the U.S. during the holiday season.

For the latest news on Lisa and Sandy, visit https://sandylisatheshow.com https://lisadawnmiller.com, https://sandysratpack.com.





