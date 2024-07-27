Sandra Bernhard is Back on the Road with EASY LISTENING Live Tour 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performer, actress, compelling storyteller Sandra Bernhard is going back on the road in 2024 with her "Easy Listening" live extravaganza.

Ride along with Sandy as she takes you on a tour of her musical influences. From the first time she heard The Supremes on AM radio on a snowy night in Flint, Michigan, to her first concert, Simon and Garfunkel… these are the songs you love and remember. The strumming guitars, the singalongs… from Peter Paul & Mary to the Stones – with Slaughter On Tenth Avenue playing on the Fisher HiFi (“Absolutely no one can touch this, do you hear me!” screamed her father) – as Ravel & Debussy drifted up from the basement where her mother just wanted to take a small break. The sounds of home that we all remember… jazz from your brother's bedroom, your sister shouting along to Janis as she plotted her escape. The cross-country move to Arizona opened new musical vistas, as the ‘60s gave way to the ‘70s and the women of the era acted as our spiritual guides… Tina, Joni, Dusty, Aretha, Laura, Carole… Climb into the Pontiac station wagon and get ready to hit the road.

"The holiday vibes floating in the desert, Christmas carols hanging on a Saguaro. We'll be bringing you old memories and new, just the way you like it: groovy, cool and cozy." says Sandra

Be it on-screen (“American Horror Story,” “POSE” - HERE), radio (Sandyland on Sirius XM's Radio Andy Channel 102) or on stages across the globe, Sandra Bernhard has been one of the most exhilarating performers for the past five decades.

A pioneer of the one-woman show, Sandra's trailblazing style has won her a loyal following and critical praise as she continues to tackle difficult subjects head on with sincerity and her whip smart insight.

“EASY LISTENING” LIVE TOUR 2024

Sun., Dec. 8 - Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Tickets here

Tues. Dec. 10 – Sweetwater Music Hall - Mill Valley, CA -Tickets here

Sat., Dec. 14 – Oscar's - Palm Springs, CA - Tickets here

Sun., Dec. 15 - The Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA - Tickets here

Thurs. Dec. 19 – The Wallis - Beverly Hills, CA - Tickets here

About Sandra Bernhard:

Sandra Bernhard has been a performer, actress, singer and author for nearly five decades in the industry. On screen, she most recently starred in Ryan Murphy's series American Horror Story and Emmy Award winning POSE. Past television credits include Broad City, Difficult People, 2 Broke Girls, Brooklyn 99, You're the Worst, Will & Grace, The Sopranos, and Roseanne. Bernhard's most notable film credit in Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy opposite Robert De Niro, won her Best Supporting Actress by the National Society of Film Critics.

Bernhard gained attention in the late ‘70s with her stand-up comedy and continues today with live stage performances throughout the U.S. and overseas. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard brings a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary.

She is currently in her eighth year hosting her weekly radio show “Sandyland” on SiriusXM, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award.

