MACBETH Comes to Guild Opera Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The great operatic masterpiece, MACBETH will be presented by Guild Opera Company on Friday April 25th and Saturday April 26th at 7:30 PM at River of the Valley in Canoga Park. MACBETH was written by Giuseppe Verdi, and has some of the most dramatic music composed for the operatic stage. Based on Wiliam Shakespeare's play, a dark foreboding drama about ambition, corruption and lust for power.

Scottish general Macbeth receives a prophecy from three witches that he will become King of Scotland. Encouraged by Lady Macbeth, he kills the king in order to seize the throne. As Macbeth's paranoia grows stronger, no one's life is safe.

Our cast features Carlos Oliva as Macbeth, Emma Berggren as Lady Macbeth, Dennis Rupp as Banco, Elias Berezin as Macduff, Yekaterina Lynch as Lady-in-waiting, Adam Oler as Malcolm, Carlos Gomez as Doctor, David De Melo as Servant and Messenger, and Alexei Helmbock as Sicario.

Guild Opera Co. brings back Shakespeare's original story with the three witches performed by Jessica Berns-Garner, Laura Barrows and Julia Powers.

Directed by Gabriel Reoyo Pazos with musical direction by Helen Wu.

Artist highlights:

Macbeth: Baritone Carlos Oliva, a spanish national, has performed with Spanish National Symphonic Orchestra & Chorus, Constanza Opera of Romania, Pacific Chamber Opera in San Diego, Opera Pacific, Bel Canto Opera, Pacific Lyric Association. Credits includes Rigoletto, Rodrigo (Don Carlo), Renato (Un ballo in maschera), Germont (La Traviata), Conte di Luna (Il trovatore), Scarpia (Tosca), Michele (Il Tabarro), Count Almaviva (Le nozze di Figaro), Escamillo (Carmen), Alfio (Cavalleria Rusticana) and Vidal Hernando (Luisa Fernanda).

Lady Macbeth: Swedish soprano Emma Berggren, Bayreuth-Stipendium Wagner Society Gothenburg Opera Vocal Competition finalist, has been featured with Pacific Lyric Association, Lyric Opera of OC, Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra, Ridgecrest Opera, Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society, Mission Opera, Riverside Lyric Opera, California Philharmonic & Golden State Pops Orchestra. Role highlights include Tosca, Suor Angelica, Mimì (La Bohème), Violetta (La Traviata), the Celestial Voice (Don Carlo), Countess Ceprano (Rigoletto) and Fiordiligi (Così fan tutte).

Banco: Bass-Baritone Dennis Rupp's performance highlights include his portrayal of Méfistofélès in Gounod's Faust, which received an L.A. Emmy Award for Best Entertainment Feature, and the role of Colline in La Bohème at the renowned Shanghai International Arts Festival. Mr. Rupp has bowed with Anchorage Opera, Opera Idaho, Rimrock Opera, Sacramento Opera, Long Beach Opera, Pacific Repertory Opera, Opera San Jose, The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, The Mendocino Music Festival, The Bear Valley Music Festival, as well as tours of Bulgaria, Italy and Germany.

Macduff: Tenor Elias Berezin, Boston Wagner Institute young artist, has sung Luigi (Il Tabarro) and Ferrando (Così fan tutte) with Guild Opera, Eisenstein and Dr. Falke (Die Fledermaus) with Pacific Lyric Association, Tamino (Die Zauberflöte) with Landmark Opera and Danilo (The Merry Widow) with Mission Opera. He has been featured as a soloist with Soli Deo Gloria, Palisades Symphony, Music at Westwood performing Handel's Messiah, Vaughan Williams' Dona Nobis Pacem, Mozart's Coronation Mass, Requiem, Haydn's The Creation, and this season debuted with LA Opera Connects.

Guild Opera Company is the second oldest opera company in California, after the San Francisco Opera. Since 1949 Guild Opera Company has been one of the launching companies for famous artists such as Marilyn Horne, Heinz Blankenburg, and Mary Costa, the voice of Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty. Guild Opera Company currently presents one or two operas yearly, as well as introduces children to the magical world of opera by bringing arts education programs to elementary schools. With the generous support of individual music lovers, as well as funding from corporations, foundations and government sources, over four million students have experienced live professional performances of this important art form that encompasses music, theater, dance and visual arts.

Comments