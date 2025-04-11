INTO THE WOODS Heads Into Its Final Weekend At Musical Theatre West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The woods are closing in! Musical Theatre West's (MTW) magical production of “Into the Woods” is nearing the end of its journey, with only a few performances left before the curtain falls on this fairytale adventure. Few tickets remaining for select dates thru April 13, 2025.

After weeks of standing ovations and packed houses, Musical Theatre West's production of Into the Woods is heading into its final weekend, and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine classic has struck a chord with audiences of all ages, drawing longtime theater lovers, families, and first-time attendees alike. With just a few performances remaining at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, the production has become a must-see cultural event in Long Beach's spring arts calendar.

“This is one of those rare productions where everything comes together - the cast, the music, the direction, the story - to create something truly unforgettable,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer of Musical Theatre West. “Seeing generations of theatergoers: grandparents, parents, kids, all connecting with this story has been powerful. We hope everyone will get a chance to experience this special production before it takes its final bow.”

The nearly three-hour production unfolds in two acts. Act I follows beloved fairytale characters: Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk), Rapunzel, and a childless Baker and his Wife, as they journey through the woods to fulfill their deepest wishes. With favorite songs like “Giants in the Sky,” “Agony,” “I Know Things Now,” and the iconic title song, audiences are swept into a rich and layered musical world. But in Act II, the story takes a darker, more thought-provoking turn as the consequences of those granted wishes begin to unfold. What begins as a playful exploration of familiar tales transforms into a powerful reflection to be careful what you wish for.

Musical Theatre West's production of Into the Woods will continue for select dates at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center thru April 13, 2025. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID.

More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

