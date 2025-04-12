Musical Mondays LA Celebrates Sweet 16 with City Proclamation and Star-Studded Bash

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Mondays Los Angeles (MuMo), the iconic LGBTQIA+ musical theatre celebration held weekly at The Chapel at The Abbey in West Hollywood, will commemorate its 16th anniversary on Monday, April 21, 2025, with a Sweet 16 Celebration and a special Proclamation for Service to the Community presented by the City of West Hollywood.

Organized through the offices of Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (51st Assembly District) and City Council Member Danny Hang, this honor recognizes MuMo's longstanding dedication to creating a consistent, safe, and creative space for the LGBTQIA+ community to gather and celebrate musical theatre.

A Cultural Mainstay

Since its inception, MuMo has welcomed surprise appearances by Broadway and TV legends including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Laura Benanti, Valerie Pettiford, Lillias White, and Matt Lucas. Memorable highlights include Lin-Manuel joining the cast on stage during In The Heights and Matt Lucas performing a hilarious rendition of Madame Thénardier from Les Miserables.

Evening Schedule

Musical Mondays is free and open to all guests 21 and over. The weekly celebration follows this schedule: the doors will open at 7:00 PM with comedic performances by The Fans of MuMo synced to Broadway music videos. At 10:00 PM, The Live Spot!, hosted weekly by Darin Sanone, will showcase LA's finest theatre talent and visiting touring casts. Finally, at 11:00 PM will be Broadway Karaoke Open Mic, which is open to all attendees.

Sweet 16 Spotlight: Broadway Cage Match

For this milestone celebration, the Live Spot! will feature the fan-favorite Broadway Cage Match, hosted by longtime MuMo staples Bruce Merkle and Justin Jones. These dynamic performers have been involved with MuMo since 2010 and officially took the reins as Live Spot regulars in 2016. Their showdowns between local musicals began in 2015 at Rockwell Table & Stage, infusing NYC-style energy into LA's musical theatre scene.

Bruce originated Olaf in Frozen Live at the Hyperion and has appeared on How I Met Your Mother, RuPaul's AJ & the Queen, and The Goldbergs. A world-ranked yogi, he doubled for Michael Fassbender in The Killer. Justin debuted on Broadway in Home for the Holidays and has appeared on Sugar Rush, Tosh.0, and Christmas Harmony (which he co-wrote). He's performed at Birdland, Rockwell, and Radio City Music Hall.

Joining the celebration are Patrick Gomez, Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Weekly, Critics Choice and TCA member, and dedicated arts advocate, and Lauren Elder, Broadway star (Hair, Side Show), award-nominated lead in Mary and Max, and world champion whistler-plus surprise appearances from MuMo favorites and special guests.

Giving Back Through Performance

In addition to its weekly shows, MuMo supports charitable efforts. Most recently, MuMo partnered with Walid Chaya and Studio For Performing Arts LA for the Wickedly Broadway Benefit Bash, raising donations for Pride Pantry and the LA LGBT Center.

Another cherished initiative, "Your Name Under the Stars", raised $3,000 to place three commemorative brass plaques in section Q1 of a local theatre-reading: "Musical Mondays Los Angeles," "The Fans of MuMo," and "And One for Mahler!" These will be renewed every 10 years, continuing the MuMo legacy.

