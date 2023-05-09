STARMITES Comes to Open Fist Theatre Company

Time: 1989; Place: Earth and Inner Space. Open Fist Theatre Company presents a new production of Starmites, the Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical that's a comic book come to life. With music and lyrics by Barry Keating; book by Stuart Ross and Keating; direction by Scott Peterman; and music direction by Jan Roper, this joyous, space-age, pop rock adventure is set to save the universe one song at a time beginning June 2 at Atwater Village Theatre, where performances continue through July 8.



Starmites tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees - weird women with dangerous hair-dos - led by Diva.



"This is my favorite type of hidden musical gem - a slightly silly plot; broad, fun dialogue; and an absolutely killer score," says Peterman. "As a director and technologist, I'm excited about using modern entertainment technologies - projection mapping, AI-assisted animation and EDM-influenced digital orchestrations - to breathe new life into this retro space age story. I'm hopeful we can call new attention to this charming, heart warming piece of unadulterated theatrical fun."



The Open Fist production stars Talia Gloster as Eleanor, Bradley Sharper as Space Punk, and Rieves Bowers, Alex Hogy and Jasper Wong as The Starmites. Brendan Mulally is Shak Graa, and Cat Davis plays Diva alongside Elle Engelman, Lindsey Moore Ford, Sarah Martellaro and Sophie Oda as The Banshees. Also in the cast is Jack David Sharpe.



Choreography is by Becca Sweitzer, with fight choreography by Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum. Starmites features scenic and projection design by Peterman and Linda Strawberry, lighting design by Gavan Wyrick, and costume design by Linda Muggeridge. The production stage manager is John Dimitri.



Scott Peterman writes and directs immersive experiences, live performances and films, while serving as a show and content director for some of the biggest rock and roll bands on the planet (Smashing Pumpkins, Bon Jovi). A longtime professor at Parsons School for Design, Scott has created numerous works of theater and performance art that use AI, code, projection mapping, sculpture and traditional theatrical techniques to explore the increasing porous boundary between our digital and physical selves. Notably, Scott created the successful off-Broadway show Sailor Man, a darkly comic commentary on violence, gender and media (told through live, staged Popeye cartoons) that won Best Play at the New York International Fringe Festival. Starmites represents the perfect expression of Scott's equal love for traditional stagecraft and cutting edge performance technology.



Open Fist Theatre Company is a collective, self-producing artistic enterprise with all facets of its operation run by its artist members. The company's name combines the notion that an open spirit, embracing all people and all ideas, is essential, with the idea that determination, signified by a fist, is necessary if the theater is to remain a vital voice for social change and awareness.



Starmites runs June 2 through July 8. Pricing for all performances except Sunday, June 4 is $35, with $30 tickets available to seniors, and $25 tickets available for children and students with valid ID. A family pack (two adults and two children) is $100; this family friendly adventure is appropriate for ages 8 and up. Tickets to a special opening weekend gala performance on Sunday, June 4 are $50 and include a pre-show reception.



Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. Parking is free is in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) parking lot one block south of the theater.



To purchase tickets and for more information call (323) 882-6912 or go to www.openfist.org.

