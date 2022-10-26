STAND-UP TUESDAYS With Trenton Davis and Mark Christopher Lawrence Bring The Laughs To Chance Theater Next Month

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is hosting the next performance in the new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz - Stand-Up Tuesdays. The evenings are hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series "Chuck"), and the next performance on Tuesday, November 29th will have headliner Trenton Davis, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.

Get ready to laugh your Chance off at Stand-Up Tuesdays! Host Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the Chance stage with them. Each Stand-Up Tuesday will be comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, and more!