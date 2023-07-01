SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT to Play Hollywood Pantages This November

The Academy Award-winning film will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT to Play Hollywood Pantages This November

An all-new national tour is coming to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from November 2 – 3, 2023 which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.  Emily Marshall will serve as the tour's conductor. Today's announcement comes on the heels of the show's sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March. Preview the event here.

Tickets are on sale now and available at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office.
The film's music score was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I've ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers. The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman with a story by Lord based on the Marvel Comics, and produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg. It features an accomplished and diverse cast including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler). The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its worldwide theatrical debut on May 30 – June 2 in the US –and became a box office sensation, opening to #1 around the globe. Currently playing in theaters, the film has grossed over $390 million at the global box office.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla.   

For tickets and more information about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert please visit www.spiderverseinconcert.com.

Follow on social at Facebook: @SpiderVerseMovie, Twitter: @SpiderVerse,  Instagram: @SpiderVerseMovie, TikTok: @SpiderVerseMovie



