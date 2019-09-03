SONGS IN THE KEY OF SHE Comes to Feinstein's at Vitello's

Bringing together four of Southern California's powerhouse singers, "Songs in the Key of She" will celebrate a sisterhood through song.

Stepping into the spotlight with an all-star band are versatile chanteuses Josie Aiello, Lisa Donahey, Calabria Foti and Melanie Taylor. These talented women will be sharing the stage performing songs that have influenced and shaped them as vocalists. Each will bring their impeccable and interpretive vocal and musical styles to this new show and will tap into each of their musical passions from everything from pop, R&B, rock, the Great American Songbook, classic standards and jazz. The night will be a celebration of the sisterhood they share through song.

Each of these women has earned their place in the music industry. They are not only singer/songwriters, but also music professionals singing on studio recording sessions for TV, film and albums, as well as singing on concert tours all over the world. Between them they have worked with celebrated singers and producers such as Barry Manilow, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Kenny Loggins, Bette Midler, Jessie J, Michael Buble, Josh Groban, Seth MacFarlane, Quincy Jones and David Foster and the list goes on. In addition to singing with some of the best performers in the world, they also have thriving solo careers and each have released their own albums to welcome acclaim.

These women will come together and share the stage on Sunday, September 22, 2019 to celebrate the music that has influenced them as artists. The show will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. for dinner. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Blvd in Studio City.

All tickets for the performance are $25 for general seating. Tickets for Sunday, September 22, are available for purchase in advance through https://feinsteinsatvitellos.ticketfly.com/e/songs-in-the-key-of-she-69223708977/ or by calling (818) 769-0905. For tickets purchased the day of the show, general seating tickets will be $35.

For more information about Feinstein's at Vitello's, please visit www.vitellosrestaurant.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You