SO BABY To Be Presented As Part of The 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival

A world premier by Talisa Friedman, winner of the National Jewish Playwriting Competition and member of the Road Theatre's Under Construction playwriting cohort.
SO BABY Brings Collegiate Chaos to the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Fest! SO BABY is a new comedy exploring growing up and our obsession with higher education. When a boy-crazy nerd, a power-hungry activist, and a spoiled Russian oligarch's daughter are assigned to be roommates, their clashing visions for college quickly lead to big drama in their tiny dorm.
Co-directed by Josie Andrews and Sierra Nutkevitch - two badass female filmmakers who are bringing their visual sensibility to the Fringe space.
Starring three wildly talented young actresses all making their LA theater debuts: Emily Hope Turner, Ciara Cain, & Diana Malota
Produced by Lauren Schaffel, Talisa Friedman, and John Brugal of Screamrito Productions
At the Broadwater Mainstage
1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles 90038
Mon 6/9 @ 6:30pm
Mon 6/16 @ 9pm
Sat 6/21 @ 11am
Fri 6/27 @ 6:30pm
Sun 6/29 @ 7:30pm
For more tickets and more info, go to www.sobabyplay.com.
Videos