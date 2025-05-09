 tracking pixel
SO BABY To Be Presented As Part of The 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival

A world premier by Talisa Friedman, winner of the National Jewish Playwriting Competition and member of the Road Theatre's Under Construction playwriting cohort.

By: May. 09, 2025
SO BABY To Be Presented As Part of The 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival Image
SO BABY Brings Collegiate Chaos to the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Fest! SO BABY is a new comedy exploring growing up and our obsession with higher education. When a boy-crazy nerd, a power-hungry activist, and a spoiled Russian oligarch's daughter are assigned to be roommates, their clashing visions for college quickly lead to big drama in their tiny dorm.

Co-directed by Josie Andrews and Sierra Nutkevitch - two badass female filmmakers who are bringing their visual sensibility to the Fringe space.

Starring three wildly talented young actresses all making their LA theater debuts: Emily Hope Turner, Ciara Cain, & Diana Malota

Produced by Lauren Schaffel, Talisa Friedman, and John Brugal of Screamrito Productions

At the Broadwater Mainstage

1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles 90038

Mon 6/9 @ 6:30pm

Mon 6/16 @ 9pm

Sat 6/21 @ 11am

Fri 6/27 @ 6:30pm

Sun 6/29 @ 7:30pm

For more tickets and more info, go to www.sobabyplay.com.



