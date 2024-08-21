SERIOUS BUSINESS is Coming to The Hobgoblin Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a completely SOLD-OUT run at The Groundlings, Power Plays will be returning at a new theater and with a twist. This extension-titled Serious Business-will return with Alan Arkin's Virtual Reality from Power Plays, along with a newly staged Elaine May act titled Hotline. Performances will be held at The Hobgoblin Playhouse in Hollywood on August 24th at 8pm and August 25th at 7pm.

Serious Business promises to be an unforgettable night of theater, combining the wit of two of America's comedy pioneers with the talents of today's stage artists. This 80-minute performance is a celebration of the rich history of American improvisational comedy, brought to life by a dedicated cast and crew.

"As an actor, one of the main highlights of Power Plays-- and now Serious Business- has been to share the stage with Gerald Quist, a veteran of makeup design for film and stage with more than a handful of awards and nominations for his work. In this play, the actors have the herculean task of creating not just the characters, but the entire set and all props in front of the audience's very eyes, so being on the same wavelength is very important for us," says Elliot White, who stars in the Alan Arkin portion of the evening.

"The acts from Serious Business were written by two legends, Elaine May and Alan Arkin, who were instrumental in the formation of American improvisational comedy as we know it via their work with the Compass Players and Second City in Chicago alongside Mike Nichols, Paul Sills, Barbara Harris, and many more beginning in the 1950s. As director, I thought we should put ourselves in a little time capsule; rehearsing using primarily the tools, techniques, and philosophies that were developed by those comedy heroes in Chicago," shares Harry White, the director of the show.

The company is thrilled to collaborate with five-time Emmy Award-winner Gerry Quist, who has transitioned from a distinguished makeup design career to acting.

The full schedule is as follows:

Serious Business by Elaine May and Alan Arkin (80 mins) DATES: 8 PM on Sat, 8/24 and 7 PM on Sun, 8/25

Tickets for Serious Business are available for purchase at https://www.onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=7153

Foster Cat Productions, also known as FCP Theater Group, is a Los Angeles based theater company, founded by Elliot and Harry White, alumni of Atlantic Theater Company's conservatory program. FCP's mission is to shine a light on the lesser known works from great authors who have had a significant impact in the industry. FCP is dedicated to exploring pieces of theater that join the actors and audience together, striving to challenge the status quo.

