SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Alumna Julia Sweeney Returns To The Groundlings Stage With I, AS WELL

Julia Sweeney is bringing her latest show to The Groundlings' Gary Austin Theatre to workshop her newest monologue/stand-up/storytelling adventure, I, as Well.

Julia's take on the Me Too movement, I, as Well is somewhat provocative and always funny (except when it isn't funny...but, sure - mostly funny). As a workshop, she will be working from notes and changing it week to week, so you can keep coming back for more. Come and see how sausage is made!

Julia Sweeney is an actress, comedian, writer and film director best known for her role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. She got her comedic chops with The Groundlings, where she began to develop characters which she would later bring to the stage, film, and television. Julia has created and performed four autobiographical monologues, God Said Ha!, In the Family Way, Letting Go of God, and Older & Wider. Earlier this year, Julia was a guest start on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and is currently a series regular on Hulu's Shrill, playing Aidy Bryant's mother. She will also star in the upcoming Showtime series, Work in Progress.

Tickets are $10.00 and are available online, or via phone at (310) 855-0350. The Groundlings School - The Gary Austin Theatre, 7280 Melrose Ave.. Los Angeles, CA 90046.





