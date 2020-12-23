SANTASIA – A Holiday Streaming Special Extends

Due to popular demand SANTASIA - A Holiday Streaming Special has added additional shows and extended its run through December 27, 2020. Created by brothers Brandon and Shaun Loeser, is a streamed version of their critically acclaimed live musical sketch comedy show featuring Broadway musical parodies, heartfelt sentiment and classic Rankin and Bass inspired Claymation movies.

This Off-Broadway Hit and Critics's Pick laugh out loud annual holiday romp, is the perfect blend of Yuletide snark and sentiment, and has been compared to "Saturday Night Live" and Vaudeville. The popular and celebrated live stage show has run for 21 years in Los Angeles.

The cast features the talents of Brandon Loeser, Shaun Loeser, Lon Gowan, Omar Heyward, Chey Kennedy, Rusty Locke, and Darren Mangler.

The production team includes Brandon Loeser (Producer, Technical Director, Co-Writer), Shaun Loeser (Producer, Director, Co-Writer), Stacey Quinealty (Musical Director / Composer), Tania L Pearson-Loeser (Producer, Co-Writer, Assistant Director and Choreographer), Banzai Vitale (House Manager), and Wynn Zucchero (Associate Producer, Lighting Designer, Stage Manager).

Ages: 13 and up (language & limited film/animated violence)

Ticket price: $30

Buy Tickets & Information: www.santasia.com