SALON NOIR to Have Encore Run at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SALON NOIR, an *award winning part lyric play, part sketch revue and whole heartfelt farce, celebrates the artist journey of two high-school musical standouts through an exploration of radical Black joy from Chicago to the Hollywood shuffle. Think The Wiz meets In Living Color meets The Color Purple.

*2025 BEST OF FEURY - BEST COMEDY award recipient.

True to its namesake, Salon Noir is a one-act comedic celebration of radical Black joy a la Dark Tower Salons of the Harlem Renaissance. Drawing inspiration from The Wiz, In Living Color and The Color Purple, Asia Martin and Angela Oliver deliver sketches, poetry, and living room style asides that invite audiences to be active participants in setting the stage for radical joy.

Salon Noir swings from sketch, to lyric play to afrofuturistic joy ride. Each show is a living multidisciplinary experience that evolves with the audience in an intimate black box theater. Each audience will experience live and unique performances that raise questions and spark honest conversations around centering radical joy.

The July 12th encore performance of Salon Noir will mark the end of this dynamic duo's World Premiere run. Tickets for the encore show may be purchased at the Hollywood Independent Theatre Festival website for $15.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC