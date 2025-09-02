Rufus Wainwright Brings His GOING TO A TOWN Solo Tour to Musco Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rufus Wainwright will make his highly anticipated return to Orange County with his Going to a Town Solo Tour at Musco Center for the Arts on September 12 at 7:30 pm.

Wainwright will take the stage for an intimate solo performance, showcasing the raw power and nuance of his distinctive voice and incredible artistry. Musco Center’s world-renowned acoustics, carefully designed by master acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, will enhance the richness of Wainwright’s performance, ensuring that every note is delivered with unparalleled clarity and depth. For fans and music lovers alike, this concert represents an exceptional chance to experience one of the finest vocalists of his generation in an acoustic environment that amplifies emotion and precision in every song.

Wainwright will also participate in a private Q&A exclusively for Chapman University students before his performance, providing students the chance to engage directly with a GRAMMY-nominated artist, gaining insight into his creative processes and career journeys. The session will be recorded and made available to the public at a later date as part of the Musco Connects initiative. The mission of Musco Connects is to extend the reach of performing arts beyond the stage and foster greater access and learning opportunities for the community.

