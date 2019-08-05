Rubicon Theatre Company Closes Youth Program With INTO THE WOODS

Rubicon Theatre Company closes the 2019 Jackie Oakie Summer Youth Program with the Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods. Twenty-seven young performers tell the story of how to get your "happily ever after" -- and what happens once you have it. Into the Woods is one of Sondheim's most highly regarded shows with a remarkable score.

Into the Woods is based on fairytales by The Brothers Grimm - stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk and more. These familiar characters converge in the woods where all must consider whether they truly want what they thought they wished for.

The young actors who've taken on the roles are ages 12 to 20 and go through a rigorous audition process. Once cast, they commit to an intensive four weeks of rehearsal which culminates with 11 public performances. Participants are from Ojai, Camarillo, Oxnard and Ventura.

Into the Woods is directed by theatre veterans Beverly and Kirby Ward. The duo are a husband-and-wife team who have a passion for empowering young thespians.

"It's wonderful to see these kids taking on such complicated material and making it their own," says Bev.

Kirby agrees that the cast is rising to the challenge, adding, "We encourage the cast to dig deep. This show requires them to explore adult themes, like parenthood, death, longing, and the consequences of our actions."

Beverly and Kirby spent a lifetime together in the arts. The day after their honeymoon, they set out on tour with Anne Miller and Mickey Rooney in Sugar Babies. Since then, they've played Broadway, London's West End, traveled with three National Tours, been guest soloists at the Hollywood Bowl, sung at Birdland, and raised three wonderful kids.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Musical Director Anthony Lucca, Scenic Designers Theo Her and Bora Kyung Min Lee, Lighting Designer Brian Vasquez, Costume Designer Maeve Kiely, Wig Designer Jim Belcher and Sound Designer Kenny Hobbs. Tiffany Viesca serves as Production Stage Manager.

The original 1991 Broadway production of Into the Woods netted ten Tony Award nominations. Stephen Sondheim won for Best Score and has won more Tony Awards for his writing than any other composer.

The production is sponsored by Janet and Mark L. Goldenson and Jordan Laby, with additional support from Barbara Meister and Loretta and Mike Merewether.

The performance schedule for Into the Woods is as follows:

Fri., Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

Sat, Aug. 10 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 11 at 2 p.m.

Tues. Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 14 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.,

Fri., Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 17 at 2 and 8 p.m.

All performances take place at the Rubicon Theatre, 1006 East Main Street, Ventura, California.

Advance tickets for the Rubicon Jack Oakie Program production of Into the Woods are $11 for children, and $16 for adults (plus a $4 service fee). Tickets at the door are an additional $5. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up. To reserve tickets, or for more information, call Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900 or go to www.rubicontheatre.org.





