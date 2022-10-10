Robert Galinsky to Present EVERYTHING IN NEW YORK GOES BANG! One-Night-Only Debut Engagement in Hollywood

Following the successful launch of the national college tour kickoff of the acclaimed solo show "The Bench, A Homeless Love Story" at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, Robert Galinsky travels next to Hollywood to premiere his newest solo show "Everything in New York Goes BANG!" The one-night-only debut engagement will take place at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd) on October 25, 8 pm 2022. Everything in New York Goes BANG! is executive produced by TONY Award-winning producer Terry Schnuck. Tickets are now on sale at EverythingInNewYorkGoesBANG.com.

In this much-anticipated-one-person show, Galinsky recounts his journey from childhood in the suburbs of Connecticut, through his interactions with hipsters in the Lower East Side of New York City, to his work with young people incarcerated in Rikers Island Jail. Expertly embodying multiple characters through storytelling and rock-star-level poetry, he explores the harmony and turmoil of living in New York City from his arrival in the late 1980s to his exile and banishment from the notorious Rikers Island Jail in 2022.

"It is touching, sweet, grungy, and saturated with humor. The word play has a musicality to it that is likened to the beat poets of the 50s and at times, dips into the coolness and complexity of a Charlie Parker bebop jazz piece." Mark Schoenfeld, Creator of "Brooklyn the Musical"

Galinsky is an acclaimed actor, poet, and coach and most recently was honored to perform his poem "East Village Hip" at the Whitney Biennial 2022, where it now resides in the permanent collection. He will be seen in his first-ever appearance on "Law and Order" this October ("Benefit of the Doubt" episode 6, season 22.) His solo show "The Bench, A Homeless Love Story" (Directed by Jay O. Sanders) debuted Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre in NYC, and had an extended run in Hollywood at the Hudson Guild Theatre. "The Bench" also staged multiple charity benefit shows in LA with renowned actors lending their talents including Barry "Shabaka" Henley, Lin Shaye, Gary Cole, Laura San Giacomo, Josh Peck, Chad Morgan and Monique Coleman. He is currently working with the Tamiment-Wagner Collections, NYU Special Collections, to research and develop a theater piece based on William Kunstler called: "The Annoyance Project" ("This is New York, and there's no law against being annoying." William Kunstler.) His first book of poetry "Scribbling on Spaghetti" is available on Amazon and bookstores throughout New York and Galinsky hosts a monthly series "Poetry in New York" in the Lower East Side's most intriguing book store "Book Club Bar." He is recognized, and extolled, for his work as head speaker coach of TEDxTeen (for over a decade) as well as for his unique ability to engage incarcerated and imprisoned youth with literacy, writing, and theatre while also taking the same methodologies and successfully applying them to CEO's, lawyers, professional athletes, and scientists. Notable clients include 50 Cent (actor, Hip Hop artist), Edgerrin James (Hall of Fame football player), Kambiz Shekdar (AIDS scientist), Brooklyn Bar Association, TEDxFultonStreet, TEDxYouth.

"Robert Galinsky, playwright and the de facto Mayor of New York's East Village, is a most inspiring breed of human being. Part-time poet, part-time artist, part-time digital entrepreneur, part-time actor, and full-time street philosopher." Upscale Living Magazine

Galinsky's Everything In New York Goes BANG!

One Night Only Debut Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8 PM

Hudson Mainstage Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90038

Tickets are $25.00 and tickets can be found at EverythingInNewYorkGoesBang.com.

The running time is 60 minutes long.