Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society To Open 2025 Season with IL TROVATORE

The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society (RCMS) will open its 2025–26 season on Sunday, September 21, 2025, with the return of Dolce Armonia, performing selections from Verdi’s Il Trovatore. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Ridgecrest Methodist Church (639 North Norma Street).

Dolce Armonia was last presented by RCMS to great acclaim, and the ensemble returns by popular demand. The cast includes baritone David Hodgson (Conte di Luna), tenor Felipe Prado (Manrico), soprano Emma Berggren (Leonora), mezzo-soprano Julia Powers (Azucena), and bass Dennis Rupp (Ferrando), accompanied by pianist Helen Wu.

The 2025–26 season will feature six concerts in total, continuing RCMS’s mission to present world-class music in Ridgecrest. As in years past, the society will also bring shortened performances into local schools, offering them free of charge to students and educators.

“The concerts we present are designed to be unforgettable musical experiences,” the organization shared. “We are grateful to the artists and audiences who make each season possible, and we look forward to another year of extraordinary performances.”

Ticket Information

Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 seniors, $5 students and active duty military

Purchase: rcchambermusic.org, at the door, or by mail at RCMS, P.O. Box 264, Ridgecrest, CA 93556-0264.

