Rhett & Link's GOOD MYTHICAL EVENING to Return for Second Livestream Show on Moment House

Mythical has announced their second livestream show Good Mythical Evening. The one-night-only extravaganza of comedy and variety entertainment, based on Rhett & Link's wildly popular daily show Good Mythical Morning, looks to draw an even bigger crowd in 2022. Mythical is setting the standard for large-scale livestream events. Mythical and Rhett & Link have partnered with the premium social live media platform Moment House to produce an expanded version this year, which in its 2021 debut sold over 70,000+ tickets.

Good Mythical Evening offers Rhett & Link fans a decidedly R-rated spin on the Good Mythical Morning variety show format, featuring cursing, drinking, and adult situations galore.

Good Mythical Evening will premiere on September 1st, 2022 at 7:00pm PDT. Mythical Society members - Rhett & Link's subscription service - will have early pre-sale access starting on Wednesday, July 13th at 3:00am PDT. General on sale to the public will begin on Friday, July 15th at 3:00am PDT.

Tickets are starting at $21.99 and can be purchased at goodmythicalevening.com.

ABOUT MYTHICAL:



Mythical is an Internet-first entertainment studio led by YouTube creators Rhett & Link. The company's owned/operated YouTube channels have amassed 76 million subscribers and 27 billion lifetime views, and its combined following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, and Twitter exceeds 52 million. Rhett & Link host the Internet's most popular daily show, Good Mythical Morning, now in its 10th year, which enjoys viewership comparable to the largest TV talk shows. In 2019, Mythical closed the first M&A transaction in the Creator space by acquiring the Smosh comedy brand. In 2020, Mythical broadened its portfolio further by launching the culinary content brand Mythical Kitchen, and in 2022, the comparison-shopping companion site Sporked.com. Across its core video business and ancillaries including podcasting, DTC apparel and grooming products, live touring, book publishing, branded content, and a subscription fan club, Mythical employs over 125 people.



ABOUT MOMENT HOUSE



Moment House is the premium social live media platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences - called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more. To-date, Moment House has processed 1 million tickets across 168 countries and an additional 44 territories.

Founded in 2019 out of the Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House has hosted "Moments'' by a range of artists including Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Halsey, Kygo, Christina Aguilera, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, MARINA, Charlotte Lawrence, Ruel, Yungblud, KSI, Yola, Grouplove, Bryson Tiller, the My Brother, My Brother and Me podcast, Omar Apollo and more. They also hosted the live stream for both nights of Clive Davis' Grammy gala this year and oversaw ticketing for Justin Bieber's NYE livestream. Coming up, Moment House will continue presenting moments with some of the most exciting names in entertainment. The company is backed by leading investors across Silicon Valley and the entertainment industry, including: Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, Jared Leto, UTA Ventures, IDEO, Halsey, Whitney Cummings, Kaytranada and manager William Robillard-Cole, Forerunner, former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, Google Ventures CEO David Krane, Box CEO Aaron Levie, Patreon CEO Jack Conte and Palm Tree Crew Investments (Kygo and Myles Shear) and more. For more information on Moment House, visit momenthouse.com.