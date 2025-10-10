Review: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN world premiere at Geffen Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



littleboy/littleman by Rudi Goblen is an American story about a family’s journey from Nicaragua to the streets of Miami chronicling the ways in which we cross many masses of land and sea to explore what our dreams can become as well as who we become while striving for them. The world premiere drama with accompanying bass and drum background rock music centers around two brothers, Fito and Bastian, who strive for their American dream in opposite directions and wind up challenging each other, as well as themselves, to live honestly in the world where they find themselves.

L-R: Marlon Alexander Vargas (Fito) and Alex Hernandez (Bastian). All photos by Jeff Lorch

Staged in the intimate Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at The Geffen Playhouse allows the audience to feel immersed in the ebb and flow of the brothers’ stories from being raised by a loving Grandmother and Mother from Nicaragua to their lives alone with each other in Miami. But what do most Americans really know about that Central American country located between Guatemala and the new American playground of Costa Rica between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea?

L-R: Alex Hernandez (Bastian) and Marlon Alexander Vargas (Fito)

For while under a dictatorship and not considered safe for travel by Americans, according to Fito and Bastian, who often interject memories in perfect Spanish, their family’s strong Nicaraguan tradition of leadership by its women has been handed down for generations. And that means women rule the home – but what happens when these two young men are left on their own in the world?

Marlon Alexander Vargas (Fito)

When you walk into the theater, you are greeted warmly by younger brother Fito (energetic Marlon Alexander Vargas) who will ask your name and where you are from, then announce the place as somewhere in the world he thinks is more interesting. Fito is very likable and friendly to everyone while working as a performance artist on the streets of Miami while residing on the couch of his older brother Bastian (Alex Hernandez) who, on the other hand, works as a telemarketer and dreams of becoming an American citizen.

L-R: Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas

To assist in realizing that dream, Bastian passes himself off as a “good old Southern boy named Bob Johnson” or such similar “all-American” names as he places cold calls to raise funds for the local police or whatever cause he is currently promoting. That cause, however, seems to be himself - to raise enough funds to become a citizen and change his last name so his Latinx heritage is not the only defining characteristic employers notice on his resume.

L-R: Bassist Tonya Sweets, Marlon Alexander Vargas and drummer Dee Simone

As the play winds its way in and out of the brothers’ lives, often with very loud rock music played by Tonya Sweets on bass and Dee Simone on drums (earplugs are provided) to accompany Fito’s life-affirming street performances, we learn the brothers have taken turns being the breadwinner during their family’s history, often called upon to care for their ailing Grandmother and then their parents. Now the two are alone in the world to find their own road to happiness but with opposing goals – one creative artistry and the other financial stability.

L-R: Bassist Tonya Sweets, Marlon Alexander Vargas and drummer Dee Simone

This fact is emphasized by Fito who, to not become a factory worker, earns his way by carrying a bag around the audience asking for donations as many street performers do to financially support their creative outlet. However, I witnessed this action bring confrontational for many audience members who could be seen squirming in their seats while not reaching for money, especially after already purchasing tickets for the show. So be forewarned and bring a few extra dollars along to take part in this immersive scene, perhaps rolling the bills into a ball and tossing them to Fito as he passes.

L-R: Marlon Alexander Vargas (Fito) and Alex Hernandez (Bastian)

From start to finish, Hernandez and Vargas are to be commended for their tour-de-force performances, often taking on other roles in the brothers’ lives, be it their ancestors, employers, or the cop who changes the course of both their lives forever. And it’s very apparent the two, if not before this production, are really devoted to each other as friends supporting each other through this up-close-and-personal immersive experience.

L-R: Alex Hernandez, bassist Tonya Sweets, drummer Dee Simone and Marlon Alexander Vargas

Set pieces designed by Tanya Orellana and costumes designed by Samantha C. Jones are changed in place, keeping the flow of the show moving along swiftly and cleverly thanks to their skill and the brilliance of stage direction by NANCY MEDINA, associate director Velani Dibba, and movement director Christopher Scott. Musicians Simone and Sweets are onstage throughout the 90-minute play and often add in sound effects as well as the driving score behind Vargas’ outstanding street performances as Fito.

Marlon Alexander Vargas (Fito)

Of special note is lighting design by Scott Bolman which allows for the entire theater to transform from outdoor performance space to spotlight-focused scenes in a rainbow of colors to greatly enhance the emotional mood of each one with split-second perfection.

L-R: Marlon Alexander Vargas (Fito) and Alex Hernandez (Bastian

Produced in association with Brixton House, littleboy/littleman performances take place in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024 through November 2 on Wednesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m., Friday 8:00 p.m., Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 2:00 p.m. There will be no performances on Sunday, October 19 or Friday, October 31. Two performances will be captioned in Spanish: Saturday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. and Thursday October 30 at 7:30 p.m. Run time is 90 minutes, no intermission.

L-R: Marlon Alexander Vargas and Alex Hernandez

Be advised this production contains strobe lighting effects, loud music, theatrical haze, profanity, and aisles used for actor entrances and exits. All Geffen Playhouse productions are intended for an adult audience; children under 10 years of age will not be admitted. Age recommendation for this production is 12+. Tickets are priced at $36 - $139, available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org Fees may apply.

L-R: Marlon Alexander Vargas (Fito) and Alex Hernandez (Bastian).

Reader Reviews

