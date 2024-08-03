Review: CLUE at Ahmanson Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Clue has been a mainstay board game for decades, thrilling children and adults alike as they attempt to unmask the killer in their midst. Turned into an all-star comedy in 1985, the film was a critical and commercial disaster, despite being clever, smart and surprising. The movie found an audience through the years and is now a beloved classic that has been reimagined for the stage with delightful results.

The central conceit is that six strangers are invited to a gothic mansion by an anonymous patron in the 1950s amidst the Red Scare and the House Un-American Activities Committee investigations, when paranoia was already running high. Once there, they’re greeted by Wadsworth (Mark Price), the estate’s officious butler; Yvette (Elisabeth Yancey), a flirtatious French maid; and the stoic Cook (Mariah Burks). Wadsworth advises each of the attendees to retain the pseudonym given to them in their summons: moronic Colonel Mustard (John Treacy Egan), snazzy Miss Scarlet (Michelle Elaine), pious Mrs. Peacock (Joanna Glushack), withering Mrs. White (Tari Kelly), gawky Mr. Green (John Shartzer), and preoccupied Professor Plum (Jonathan Spivey). Of course, no murder mystery is complete without a raging storm, which in this case washes out the bridge back to town, so they all find themselves stranded when a murder occurs. Madcap mania ensues as our heroes and heroines race about in a panic trying to solve the mystery, the hysteria and the hilarity turned up to 10.

The ensemble

Filled with puns and pratfalls, mugging, and mannerisms, the energy never flags for the show’s brisk 75-minute runtime. Written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, it is broad camp, laugh-out-loud funny, and absolutely joyous. The film is hysterical but experiencing the zaniness in person is a whole different level of lunacy and the audience on opening night was there for it. Clearly there was great love for the film and the enthusiasm was contagious.

Director Casey Hushion makes fantastic use of the stage with critical support from scenic designer Lee Savage and lighting designer Ryan O’Gara. The set is clever and creative, representing countless aspects of the mansion with the lighting separating the space into different areas while also creating a mood, the atmosphere sinister and absurd in equal measure. Hushion understands the screwball aspects that worked so well in the film but didn’t land with ’80s audiences. This would have been a scream even back in the ’30s, just as smart slapstick is timeless.

The suspects

The ensemble is ace with Egan’s mindless Mustard and Shartzer’s scaredy-cat Green particular standouts. Shartzer is phenomenal, stealing the show with skillful aplomb, displaying low-key sexiness even when bumbling and squawking in fear. Every performer commits, though, they get the joke, and they know how to land the jokes. It’s an uproarious night at the theater, and while there is some innuendo, it’s generally a family affair. Some of the material will go over the little ones’ heads, but they’ll be in stitches at the physical humor. As will you. This is a case example of how to adapt a film to the stage: Give the fans what they love, and do it so well that they’re not even thinking of comparing it to the source material.



Photos by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The search for a CLUE goes on at the Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Avenue, through August 25. Tickets are available at CenterTheatreGroup.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL