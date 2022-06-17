Renn Woods Leads GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER at Ruskin Theater

Stage, television, and film veteran Renn Woods will play Mary Prentice in the Ruskin Theater's new live production of the Stanley Kramer's groundbreaking classic 1967 film "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner", in honor of her friend and legend Sidney Portier, who played John Prentice. The film was a catalyst for conversations across America about interracial dating, love, and marriage. 55 years later, the story is still timely and relevant.

"I knew Mr. Portier, his daughter Sherri, is a friend of mine. I got to know him and to be in his home. He was a fascinating man with such integrity", says Woods. "Playing Mrs. Prentice represents compassion and the ability to see past racism. This production, at this time in our nation's history, not only honors the cinematic courage of Mr. Portier when he took on this role and throughout his career, but it also reminds us that Love is Love. And all of us, as human beings, just want to be loved, respected, and accepted."

Woods has a vast track record of redefining roles on stage. As "Dorothy" in the first national Broadway tour of "The Wiz", at The Ahmanson Theater, in Los Angeles, her nightly "SOLD OUT" performance was hailed by the critics as "a new musical theater standard for young performers". In 2006, Renn returned to The Ahmanson to kick off a national tour in her critically acclaimed role as "The Moon" in "Caroline or Change" and had just wrapped her critically acclaimed performance as "Alice" in Rubricons' production of "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" shortly before the pandemic began. Her return to the stage in "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner" has been met with the same accolades as her past performances.

"Woods plays the mom with such delicious world-weariness and wariness that she accidentally stumbled into some furniture - twice! This misstep - and Woods' improvised reaction of fake laughter - fit perfectly into what can be a very funny play. It was also one of the most satisfying moments in live theater, causing an eruption of applause for Woods' quick thinking (I say, "keep it!")." - Tony Frankle, Stage and Cinema

"Guess Who's Coming To Dinner", is produced by John Ruskin and Michael R. Myers, and directed by Lita Gaithers Owens runs through Jul 17, 2022 at the Ruskin Group Theatre (3000 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA). Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $35 for General Admission and $30 for Seniors, Students, and Guild Members. For more information, visit: ​​www.ruskingrouptheatre.com