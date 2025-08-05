Rehearsals Begin For World Premiere of AM I ROXIE? At Geffen Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals begin for Geffen Playhouse's world premiere production of Am I Roxie?, written and performed by Roxana Ortega and directed by Bernardo Cubría. Am I Roxie? marks the first of three world premiere productions featured in The Geffen Playhouse 2025/2026 season lineup.

Previews for Am I Roxie? begin Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, September 11, 2025. Two performances of Am I Roxie? will be captioned in Spanish.

In this fiercely funny one-woman tour-de-force based on her own life, writer/actor Roxana Ortega navigates the chaos of her mother's mental decline with outrageous humor and unbreakable spirit. Playing everything from a mermaid-obsessed aunt to a prickly sherpa, Roxie takes us on a wild ride into an opera house, up a killer mountain, and through the doomscape of her own mind. Heartfelt and hilarious, Am I Roxie? explores duty, destiny, and how facing your darkest fears can reveal who you truly are.