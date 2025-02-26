Registration Open For Center Theatre Group Career Fairs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Registration is now open for three career fairs presented by Center Theatre Group this spring. As part of its mission to nurture the next generation of artists and develop arts education programs, Center Theatre Group will offer these free events for students and early career individuals seeking to learn more about higher education opportunities and careers in the arts.

First, the College and Career Fair for the Arts takes place on Saturday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Music Center Annex, which is home to CTG’s rehearsal spaces and administrative offices and is located in Downtown Los Angeles. The College and Career Fair for the Arts is intended for arts-interested high school students, their guardians, and teachers.

Between free headshots, one-on-one college counseling, and workshops and panels on higher education options and careers in the arts, the fair will prepare students to step into the future with confidence. Students will also have the opportunity to meet and connect with professional artists and representatives from over 20 different colleges, universities, and arts organizations. Some of the workshops and panels being offered include conversations centered around career pathways in theatre arts, career mapping, how to support artists, degree options, and empowerment and personal advocacy. Registration closes Tuesday, March 11, but space is limited, so it is recommended that people sign up and secure their spots as soon as possible.

Next, the Going Pro Career Fair will take place on Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., also at The Music Center Annex in Downtown LA. Going Pro is designed for current college and trade school students, recent graduates, and early-career individuals pursuing a career in theatre. For many of these individuals, the transition from school to work can be a stressful one filled with unanswered questions. Through workshops, panels, and mixers, Going Pro is focused on fostering professional connections and developing workforce readiness skills such as financial empowerment to help prepare them to enter the professional world of theatre and live entertainment. This year, we are proud to partner with Arts for LA who will be presenting a workshop. Registration for the in-person fair closes on April 2.

However, those who register before March 20 will be eligible to sign up for a virtual Speed Mentorship. In this one-on-one session, participants will get to ask questions, receive guidance, and make a meaningful connection with an industry professional. These sessions will take place virtually the day after the in-person fair on Sunday, April 6. Space is very limited for these sessions, so interested individuals should be sure to register early.

Finally, Getting Started concludes CTG’s spring career fair offerings, and will take place on Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at East Los Angeles College. Partnering with East Los Angeles College, this event invites current undergraduate students and emerging professionals with dual interests in the arts and another area of study, such as business, finance, or marketing, to meet industry professionals who will help them explore the business side of the arts. During this daylong conference, Getting Started will demystify career pathways, connect individuals with their peers, and prepare them for a bright future in arts administration.

Register today for an empowering day of workshops and conversations with industry professionals, connecting with peers, and envisioning a fulfilling future in the arts. Originally scheduled earlier in the year, Getting Started was rescheduled for Saturday, May 31 as a result of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled that we continue to be able to offer up these incredible fairs and opportunities for students who are considering careers in theatre and the arts,” said Center Theatre Group Program Manager Meighan La Rocca. “At Center Theatre Group, we are dedicated to helping find and nurture the arts administrators, makers, and leaders of tomorrow, and we hope that this spring, every student who attends one of our events will learn something invaluable to them on their respective journeys.”

“We also hope to facilitate professional connections and provide real-life advice and resources for those recent graduates and early-career individuals who are attending our fairs,” added Aurora Ilog, Center Theatre Group’s Creative Workforce Initiatives Director. “These events have proven to be some of the most essential and important resources we offer to our community, as we hope to help create a lasting impact in the arts and throughout the creative economy as a direct result of the skills and resources participants are exposed to over the course of the spring. It’s truly my favorite time of year.”

