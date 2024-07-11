Reeve Carney & Javier Muñoz to Star in FAUST: THE CONCERT at The Soraya

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Soraya Season Opening Weekend will launch Sep 28 and 29 with a Soraya original, Randy Newman’s FAUST: The Concert. For two performances only, Stars from two of Broadway’s biggest hits in recent years, Javier Muñoz from Hamilton and In the Heights and Reeve Carney from Hadestown and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, face off as good and evil as the headliners of Randy Newman’s FAUST: The Concert. This American retelling of Goethe's classic story unfolding in over a dozen songs that highlight Newman’s genius and wit. At its 1995 premiere, the LA Times hailed Newman’s FAUST as “a score, thrilling and stage-worthy… a score that brings idiosyncratic, smart humor back into the American musical.”

About the Cast of Randy Newman’s FAUST: The Concert

Reeve Carney is an American actor, musician, singer and songwriter. He is best known for originating the role of Orpheus in the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown. He also played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Dorian Gray in the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful,” and Riff Raff in the TV musical television film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.”

American actor and singer, Javier Muñoz is most notable for his Broadway performances as Usnavi de la Vega in the 2008 musical In the Heights and Alexander Hamilton in the 2015 musical Hamilton in which he played the title role from July 11, 2016, until January 14, 2018.

About FAUST and Randy Newman’s FAUST: The Concert

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust, a Tragedy is a play centered on Heinrich Faust, a scholar striving to learn everything and — God’s favorite human. Some of the additional main characters include God, Mephistopheles (the Devil), and Gretchen, Faust's love (short for Margaret). In the story Mephistopheles bets God that he can lure Faust away from the right path. So begins a story in which Faust sells his soul to Mephistopheles.

In 1995, Randy Newman released his ninth studio album, Randy Newman’s FAUST, basing it on the classic story with modern day references, allusions to John Milton’s Paradise Lost, and lyrics filled with humorous cynicism and the melodic sounds audiences have come to know and love from the GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter.

Newman tells the story of Henry Faust in 17 songs. In his version, Faust is a student at the University of Notre Dame voice by Don Henley of American rock band The Eagles. The cast includes Randy Newman as Mephistopheles, James Taylor as the Lord, Elton John as Angel Rick, Linda Ronstadt as Faust’s love interest, Margaret, and Bonnie Raitt as Martha.

About Mummenschanz “50 Years”

Also new to the 2024-25 Season is the Swiss theatre troupe, Mummenschanz, returning to The Soraya on Nov 2 for its third performance — this time with “50 Years,” an anniversary production celebrating a half century of enchanting audiences with its poetic, non-verbal performances. Mummenschanz will take audiences “on a journey filled with imagination and poetry” performing from a selection of the foundation’s most beloved sketches pulled from its five decades of creations.

About Lea Salonga at Christmas

Joining for the holidays for two performances on December 15 is one of Broadway’s biggest stars, the multiple award-winning Lea Salonga. Best known for her roles as the voice of two Disney animated princesses—Mulan from Mulan and Jasmine from Aladdin, in addition to her Tony Award-winning performance in Miss Saigon, the powerhouse performer returns to The Soraya with Lea Salonga at Christmas, a brand-new show for all ages ensured to get audiences in the holiday spirit. Program details have not yet been announced. This presentation is by special arrangement with Amplified Entertainment.

Memberships at The Soraya

Launched in 2021, Membership gives Soraya patrons the opportunity to belong to a community of people who love the performing arts and gives them a space to gather and enjoy the arts. This season features a new $120 Jazz Membership that offers 20% off all Jazz at Naz festival concerts, priority seating, Jazz Lounge access, and more.

Memberships start at the Bronze level for $96 (or four payments of $24), and offer between 15%

and 25% off ticket purchases, based on which level is joined. Most Membership levels are fully

tax deductible.

Beyond ticket discounts, Members enjoy the Members-Only Seating Section, first access to

tickets, flash sales, Member appreciation nights, and Membership events before and after select

performances!

