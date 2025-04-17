'Redux' Series to Return to Odyssey Theatre With LEAR REDUX: A QUANTUM FANTASIA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, New American Theatre and Not Man Apart–Physical Theatre Ensemble will reunite to present the latest iteration in adapter, director and choreographer John Farmanesh-Bocca’s acclaimed Redux series. Lear Redux: A Quantum Fantasia, inspired by William Shakespeare’s King Lear, opens May 24 at the Odyssey Theatre, where performances continue through July 13. Two low-priced previews take place on May 22 and May 23.

In this boldly evocative, perpetually surprising reconstruction of the Bard’s powerful drama, Jack Stehlin, who previously starred in both Titus Redux at the Kirk Douglas and Tempest Redux at the Odyssey, inhabits the role of an aging actor whose last days strangely parallel those of Shakespeare’s tragic king. Like Shakespeare’s Lear, the actor has three daughters (Eve Danzeisen, Jade Sealey and Emily Yetter). He also has a trio of caretakers: his brother (Dennis Gersten) and two home-health nurses (Dash Pepin and Ahkei Togun). Like its predecessors in the series, Lear Redux employs a potent mix of physical theater and verbal gymnastics to tell its timeless tale of family, power, humanity, grief and acceptance.

“The purpose of the Redux Shakespeare series is to not only re-examine a well-known play through a modern, emotional relatability, but make it wildly entertaining by adding an abundant dose of physicality, humor and whimsy,” explains Farmanesh-Bocca. “We want to leave the audience feeling more intimately familiar with the source material — and for the conversation on the way home from the theater to be an exciting and deep one about life, love and family.”

Past Redux shows have been called “exciting and propulsive” by the Los Angeles Times and “an absolute must-see” by the UK Independent. The Scotsman wrote, “Don’t be surprised to find yourself laughing and crying at the same time.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Mark Guirguis; lighting designer Bosco Flanagan; costume designer Denise Blasor; and props designer Jenine MacDonald. Sound is designed by Farmanesh-Bocca. The stage manager is Jenny Nwene. Odyssey Theatre Ensemble acting artistic director Beth Hogan and New American Theatre managing executive director Jeannine Wisnosky Stehlin produce.

John Farmanesh-Bocca is a multi-award-winning Iranian-American theater director, choreographer and writer who is best known in the U.S. and abroad for his modern adaptations of ancient theatrical works. He is the founder of the award-winning Not Man Apart - Physical Theatre Ensemble, ranked by Backstage in 2014 as one of the “13 most innovative physical theater companies in the world,” for which he now serves as emeritus director. Some of his award-winning physical theater adaptations include Pericles Redux (European and U.S. premieres), Wish I Had A Sylvia Plath (Edinburgh Fringe First Award winner), and, in Los Angeles, Titus Redux (Kirk Douglas Theatre), As/Is (New American Theatre), Hercules Furens (Getty Villa), and Tempest Redux (Odyssey Theatre). Notable directing credits include the Los Angeles premiere of Ajax in Iraq by Ellen McLaughlin and the world premiere of Lysistrata Unbound by Eduardo Machado at the Odyssey Theatre.

Jack Stehlin is an award-winning actor/director/producer best known on television as DEA Captain Roy Till on Showtime’s Weeds for which he received a SAG award nomination. L.A. stage credits include New American Theatre productions 63 Trillion, More Lies About Jerzy, The Job, Julius Caesar, Harm’s Way (LA/Off Broadway), Titus Redux (Not Man Apart co-production at Kirk Douglas Theatre and RadarLA), and Odyssey/New American Theatre co-productions Tempest Redux, Creditors, Taming of the Shrew, The Misanthrope, Macbeth, Richard III, Tartuffe, and True West. New York/Regional stage credits include Salome (with Al Pacino) and multiple productions at New York’s Public Theatre. Films include Chicago 8, Boston Strangler, and Wilde Salome (with Al Pacino). He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and alumnus of John Houseman’s The Acting Company. Jack is a recipient of the 2019 Stage Raw Career Achievement Award. Jack dedicates this performance to the memory of Odyssey Theatre founding artistic director Ron Sossi.

The New American Theatre is a company of professional actors and theater artists working in stage, film, television and new media with the mission to inspire, educate and nurture a thoughtful and humane worldview through the art of storytelling. Founded by Jack Stehlin in 1983 as Circus Theatricals, New American Theatre has earned critical acclaim, awards and nominations on both coasts and was named one of five “Top 99-Seat Theaters in L.A.” by CBS Los Angeles.

Founded in 1969 by Ron Sossi, a pioneer in the intimate theater movement who remained at the company’s helm for 56 years until his recent death on March 19 at the age of 85, the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is one of Los Angeles’ most adventurous companies, offering world-class live theater experiences in its three-theater complex in West Los Angeles.

Performances of Lear Redux take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from May 24 through July 13 (dark Friday, July 4), with previews set for Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m. There will be two additional weeknight performances, on Wednesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 25, each at 8 p.m. and each followed by a post-performance discussion; there will also be a post-performance discussion on Friday, June 20. Every Friday night is “Wine Night” at the Odyssey: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.

