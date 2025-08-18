Redd Kross, Juanita & Juan, Kate Clover, and DJ Keith Morris Come to Levitt LA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of raw energy, punk attitude, and rock 'n' roll flair as Redd Kross, Juanita & Juan, Kate Clover, and DJ Keith Morris hit the Levitt LA stage!

Redd Kross

Cult legends of the L.A. underground, Redd Kross have been blending punk, glam, and power pop since the late '70s. With their infectious hooks, wild stage presence, and a sound that's both rebellious and melodic, the band continues to redefine what it means to rock with style. Expect a set full of nostalgia, chaos, and undeniable fun.

Juanita & Juan

This duo blurs the line between garage rock and Latin noir, creating moody, guitar-driven soundscapes laced with cinematic edge. Their bilingual storytelling and gritty aesthetic pay homage to classic rock while forging something entirely new and hauntingly beautiful.

Kate Clover

A torchbearer of punk's modern revival, Kate Clover delivers bold, unapologetic songs wrapped in West Coast grit and glam. With driving guitars, sharp lyrics, and a fierce stage presence, she channels the spirit of '77 through a distinctly L.A. lens.

DJ Keith Morris

Founding member of Black Flag and Circle Jerks, punk icon Keith Morris brings his deep roots and razor-sharp taste to the DJ booth. Expect a high-voltage mix of punk classics, deep cuts, and offbeat gems that set the tone for a night of rebellion and rhythm.