Rarely-Performed Strauss Opera DAPHNE To Have LA Premiere From Independent Opera Company

Independent Opera Company will continue its 2024-2025 season with "Daphne," a rarely- performed opera by German composer Richard Strauss. IOC's presentation of "Daphne" will be the Los Angeles premiere of this exceptional work.

The opera will be fully staged, with professional costumes, piano accompaniment, and performed by some of Los Angeles' finest singers. Theresa Patten-Koeckert is a Stage Director and Galina Barskaya is Artistic/Music Director.

The opera will be performed in German with English supertitles at the beautiful historic La Cañada Congregational Church, 1200 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 on March 21 and March 22 at 7:30 pm.

This gem of an opera was created in the very challenging and turbulent times of the late 1930s, when Hitler and Nazi ideology had already taken over Germany, and the Führer was preparing to take over the world. "Daphne," with its reach, beautiful score, and story loosely based on Greek mythology, appears as a kind of a respite and attempt to escape into the alternative realm of fairytale and beauty. However, we can also look at it as a subtle form of protest against the oppressive regime.

The opera was subtitled by the composer as "Bucolic Tragedy in One Act." It tells the story of a country girl, Daphne, who is living a simple life and is deeply connected to her community and nature. Two men are trying to woo her: one is her childhood friend Leukippos, and the other, the god Apollo himself. The rivalry between mortal and god leads to the death of innocent Leukippos; however, Apollo, full of remorse, in an attempt to make amends with Daphne, grants her wish to connect with nature even more. Thus, Daphne is transformed into a beautiful tree.

Strauss himself considered "Daphne" one of his highest musical achievements, and it's been said that he repeatedly played the opera's finale on piano for his personal enjoyment.

Daphne's story seems ancient, yet it resonates with truly contemporary themes, such as women's independence and environmental issues.

Buy tickets online or at the door. https://www.independentoperacompany.org/ or https://independentopera.eventcube.io/. Advanced tickets are $30 General admission, $25 children, students with ID and Seniors (60 and up). Prices at the door will be $35 General admission, $30 children, students with ID and Seniors (60 and up).

