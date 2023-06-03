Ramona, Mexican Dubwiser, and El Bad Buky Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Latin Alt Hd3 will present Ramona, Mexican Dubwiser and El Bad Buky on June 16, 2023 from 7-10pm.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

The band Ramona has created a unique voice, a voice which today leads the indie music scene of their native Tijuana. Fusing avant-garde sounds with different musical genres such as rock and Latin American ballads from the 60's and 70's, she has created her own style of romantic psychedelic rock.

Mexican Dubwiser is a duo that consist of Marcelo Tijerina and Ulises Lozano. They come from Monterrey, Mexico and have been based in Los Angeles since June of 2000. Their previous albums: "Revolution Radio", "Electric City" and "Border Frequency", were produced by Marcelo and Ulises as well.

Their music is a unique style of electronic sounds, fused with cumbia, reggae, hip hop, funk, rock and even soul and blues at times. Their Full Band show has led them to play major festivals in the world such as Glastonbury Fest in England, being one of the few Mexican projects to perform at that festival. They have also played at Vive Latino in Mexico City, Circulart in Colombia, Sunset Junction in Los Angeles, CA, RMX in Guadalajara, La Fiesta de la Música in San José del Cabo, Pal Norte Music Fest and El Machaca in Monterrey, among many others.

El bad buky is an imitator of the superstar singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís 'El Buki who when renewing his show decided to create a 'perreo' in ballad, while integrating hits of the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. "El Bad Buky" has become a sensation on social networks.

Ramona, Mexican Dubwiser and El Bad Buky are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057