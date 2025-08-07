Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet To Premiere ISLANDS IN THE SEA At The Luckman Fine Arts Complex

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet will return to The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA on Saturday, August 16 at 7 p.m. with the world premiere of Islands in the Sea, a new work set to the music of Arvo Pärt and inspired by the William James quote, “We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep.”

The ballet explores the unseen forces that unite us, featuring choreography set to several of Pärt’s most evocative compositions, including Fratres, Passacaglia, Pari Intervallo, Vater Unser, Spiegel im Spiegel, and Für Alina.

The evening’s program will also feature Glassworks, set to Philip Glass’ iconic composition of the same name, and Restless, set to music by Zbyněk Matějů. The performance will include newly recorded music by pianist Hui Wu, violinist Stephanie Yu, and cellist Elizabeth Wright. Large-scale projections by acclaimed visual artist Mike Nava will create a multi-sensory environment where dance, music, and art converge.

Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet: Islands in the Sea will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA, located at 5151 State University Drive in Los Angeles.

Tickets and additional information are available at luckmanarts.org or by calling 323-343-6600. Parking is available in Structure Lot C and Structure E at Cal State LA. Snacks, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.