Raga Trio Merges Comes To Sierra Madre Playhouse This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Raga Trio, which deftly merges string traditions from the East and West to create a fascinating confluence of musical styles, appears on Sunday, November 17, 2024, 2 pm, at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

The ensemble's trailblazing artists include premier Indian classical violinist Indradeep Ghosh, hailed as the “Prince of Violin, sitar sensation Paul Z. Livingstone, and tabla virtuoso Neelamjit Dhillon.

The group is renowned for creating a meditative dialogue of raga improvisations with plucked and bowed playing styles as they explore the richly nuanced and rhythmically charged style of the Maihar Gharana tradition, which originated in North Indian and has become one of the most prominent Gharanas (schools) of the 20th century. These master performers share a remarkable vision and passion for intercultural music making that stems from a deep understanding of tradition and how it can be expanded, creating excitement and counterpoint not often heard in the Hindustani tradition.

Tickets to Raga Trio ($12 - $35) are on sale now. For tickets and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

Comments