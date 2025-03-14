RIGHT IN THE EYE Comes To La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Right in the Eye (En plein dans l'œil) from composer-scenographer Jean-François Alcoléa, is a unique live concert performed to the silent, fantastical films of George Méliès featuring three musicians, 50 instruments and 11 of Méliès films.

Celebrating its 11th anniversary tour, Right in the Eye will play 11 venues across the United States from March 28 – April 18. On Sunday, April 6th at 1:30pm, Right in the Eye will be coming to the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. For tickets and more information, visit lamiradatheatre.com.

Praised by the great-great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker and cinematographer Georges Méliès, Jean-François Alcoléa has crafted a magical show where a multi-layered and inventive score highlights Méliès' iconic films. SG Fringe, Edinburgh called the production “A magical hour where films, light and music weave a rich tapestry. A unique experience that goes far beyond just watching very old films." This multimedia production, showcasing 12 films, blends live performance with stunning visuals, offering an emotional journey through early cinema. The inventiveness of the musicians and imagery mirrors Méliès' boundless imagination, creating a unique experience where both music and film work in perfect harmony to reimagine cinema's early years.

Featuring a trio of virtuoso musicians, their performance, in and of itself, is a spectacle – as they create music from an extraordinary range of instruments: piano, a soundboard, percussion and guitar; aquaphone (marine harp), theremin, melodica, glockenspiel; and objects of everyday life such as stemware, circular saws, whistles, flying plates and takeaway food lids.

Since its creation in 2014, Right in the Eye has had over 700 performances in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, at two Avignon festivals and at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh. In addition, this 11th anniversary tour features workshops with students of all ages, as well as masterclasses, an artistic residency in the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico and special performances for Colleges and Universities across the United States. For more information, visit https://alcolea-cie.net/en/right-in-the-eye/

Creative Team:

Design, compositions, keyboard, melodica, piano frame, objects: Jean-François Alcoléa

Drums, guitar: Fabrice Favriou

Sound, keyboard, objects: Thomas Desmartis

Lighting, sound and video management: Mathieu Lucas

The Films

Introduction (documentary based on archival material)

Le cauchemar (A Nightmare)

Un homme de têtes (The Four Troublesome Heads)

Voyage à travers l'impossible (The Impossible Voyage)

La visite sous-marine du Maine (Divers at Work on the Wreck of the "Maine")

Le voyage de Gulliver à Lilliput et chez les Géants (The Lilliputians and the Giants)

Panorama pris d'un train en marche (Panorama from Top of a Moving Train)

Les nouvelles luttes extravagantes (Fat and Lean Wrestling Match)

Le merveilleux éventail vivant (The Marvelous Living Fan)

L'équilibre impossible (An Impossible Balancing Feat)

Le royaume des fées (The Kingdom of Fairies)

Nain et géant (The Dwarf and the Giant

Comments