RENOVATIONS FOR SIX Has U.S. Premiere At Theatre 40

Renovations for Six has its U.S. Premiere at Theatre 40, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212, July 18- August 18, 2019. Thurs.- Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 2:00. The performance on Friday, July 19 will begin at 7 p.m.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.theatre40.org

A young couple (new in town) decide to host a dinner party so they can make friends and promote their business. They invite a couple who have abandoned their song-and-dance act and show biz to raise their daughter; and a haughty psychiatrist and her engineer husband who has given up his high-paying job to write a novel. All three couples are stressed, undergoing house renovations, and could use a little fix-up in the relationship department as well. All hell breaks loose at the dinner party in this fast-paced comedy where couples, designs and cultures clash. The party will have a surprising impact on all six lives.

The remarkably prolific Norm Foster is the most popular and commercially successful playwright in Canada. He's a favorite with Theatre Forty audiences, too. Among his titles that Theatre 40 has produced are Screwball Comedy, Opening Night, The Love List and more.

Howard Storm directs Renovations for Six. An A-List comedian in an earlier career, he subsequently became one of the busiest directors of television comedy (Mork and Mindy, Kenan and Kel, The Redd Foxx Show, ALF, Joanie Loves Chachi, Taxi, Rhoda, Valerie, more). He is one of Theatre 40's resident directors. Among his directing credits at Theatre 40 are Screwball Comedy, Moral Imperative and Hellman v. McCarthy (featuring Dick Cavett). Also an acclaimed actor, Howard appeared at Theatre 40 in The Last Romance and Jimmy and Sam (with Pat Harrington Jr.).

Howard's cast for Renovations for Six includes Lane Compton, Rebecca Driscoll, Gail Johnston, David Hunt Stafford, Martin Thompson and Mona Lee Wylde.

Set design: Jeff G.Rack, Sound design: Joseph "Sloe" Slawinkski.Lighting design: Brandon Baruch. Costume design: Michèle Young. Stage manager: Don Solosan.

If you're a fan of Norm Foster, you'll love Renovations for Six. If you're new to Norm Foster, you'll understand why he has acquired such a phenomenal following.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You