REFUGE Explores Pandemic's Impact on Sibling Bonds Hollywood Fringe Festival Play Previews, June 3
The play is an exploration of survival, identity in the face of mounting death, and the redeeming power of love.
Refuge, the new play from playwright Mary Frances Noser premiering on June 3 at the Los Angeles LGBT center, tackles themes of duty, love, forgiveness, safety and family through the prism of a pair of fraternal twins surviving a pandemic of deadly bugs.
Featuring performances by Noser, Dallis Seeker and Jack Walker Nixon, the play explores a range of themes in a taut 90 minutes - it's an exploration of survival, identity in the face of mounting death, and the redeeming power of love.
"Refuge began as a short film" says Noser. "After the pandemic, it became how I processed my faithlessness in the world's ability to change, but my hope that it would. I wanted to show how we find faith in change through love, as the twins do" The production is part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival running from June 9-26, 2022.
Part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival
All shows at the LGBT Center
Davidson/ Valentini theater
125 North McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Friday, June 3rd - 8 p.m. (*preview)
Saturday June 11th: 8pm
Thursday June 16th: 10:30pm
Friday June 24th: 6pm
Saturday June 25th: 4pm(streamed show)
https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7338?tab=details