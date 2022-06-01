REFUGE Explores Pandemic's Impact on Sibling Bonds Hollywood Fringe Festival Play Previews, June 3

Refuge, the new play from playwright Mary Frances Noser premiering on June 3 at the Los Angeles LGBT center, tackles themes of duty, love, forgiveness, safety and family through the prism of a pair of fraternal twins surviving a pandemic of deadly bugs.

Featuring performances by Noser, Dallis Seeker and Jack Walker Nixon, the play explores a range of themes in a taut 90 minutes - it's an exploration of survival, identity in the face of mounting death, and the redeeming power of love.

"Refuge began as a short film" says Noser. "After the pandemic, it became how I processed my faithlessness in the world's ability to change, but my hope that it would. I wanted to show how we find faith in change through love, as the twins do" The production is part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival running from June 9-26, 2022.

Part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival

All shows at the LGBT Center

Davidson/ Valentini theater

125 North McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Friday, June 3rd - 8 p.m. (*preview)

Saturday June 11th: 8pm

Thursday June 16th: 10:30pm

Friday June 24th: 6pm

Saturday June 25th: 4pm(streamed show)

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7338?tab=details

https://refugeplay.wixsite.com/my-site