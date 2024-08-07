REEFER MADNESS Extends Run in Los Angeles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reefer Madness The Musical has announced that due to popular demand, they are extending the run through September 15th.

A hit with audiences and critics alike, Reefer Madness has been thrilling full houses since its May opening. Harker Jones wrote for Broadway World, “This is an inventive show that is wildly entertaining, wacky and smart and skewed. Just the potion we need to take us away from the real madness of the world even if only for an evening.” Jonas Schwartz for TheaterMania acclaims, “Director and choreographer Spencer Liff and a stellar cast make this revival at the Reefer Den in Hollywood a winner, delivering an intoxicating high as potent as the original.” And Pauline Adamek at ArtsBeatLA writes, “The fast-paced one-act show never holds back for a second… It’s madcap, crazy fun—don’t miss this show!”

Kristen Bell, who appeared in the off-Broadway production and the film version explains, “We’ve found that while people are as blown away as I am by the amazing performances, and Spencer Liff’s spectacular direction and choreography, they are also loving the community that they are finding, coming together in this unique event space.”

The production, which Chris Willman of Variety said, “delivers a mixture of frolic, mayhem and show-biz razzle-dazzle,” stars Anthony Norman (The Prom, Dear Evan Hansen) as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes (Big Shot, Sofia the First) as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Sally De Bain, and Nicole Parker (Mad TV, Wicked) as Mae Coleman along with Thomas Dekker (Swimming with Sharks, A Nightmare on Elm Street) as Ralph Wiley and Bryan Daniel Porter (Dog Man, Sand Land) as The Lecturer/Jack/Jesus.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. Associate directed/choreographed by Maxx Reed. Book and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, book and music by Dan Studney. Produced by Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming, Andy Fickman, Kevin Murphy, America Olivo, and Dan Studney. Co-produced by Maia Falconi-Sachs, Madison Mohn, Nick Padgett, Matthew A. Rosenthal, Jason Turchin, Amirose Eisenbach, Josie Yount and Raji Kalra, and Executive Produced by Wendy Parker. Music direction by David Lamoureux. Stage managed by Melissa Richter and Megan Crockett.

Reefer Madness offers theatergoers an experience like no other, not only due to the phenomenal work of the cast and crew, but also thanks to their one-of-a-kind Reefer Denand Victory Garden, where guests can fully immerse themselves in the world of Reefer Madness before and after the show.

Prior to their showtime, all guests are encouraged to arrive up to 2 hours early to enjoy food and cocktails for purchase in the venue’s charming outdoor patio, The Victory Garden.

After each evening performance, the venue is transformed into a live music venue, where guests can enjoy live musical performances by David Lamoureux’s Four Twenties, along with other special guest performances. All guests are welcomed to The Victory Garden after the show for continued food, cocktails, and community.

Reefer Madness The Musical is currently playing at the historic Hollywood venue, The Whitley (6555 Hollywood Blvd).

Tickets for Reefer Madness are available now at www.reefermadness.com. Shows start at 8:00PM every Wednesday – Saturday and 2:00PM on Sundays.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL