REDCAT to Present BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE

From March 3-5, 2022, Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, will present New York-based performance ensemble Elevator Repair Service with their powerful new adaptation, Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge.



In 1965, James Baldwin and William F. Buckley, Jr. were invited to The Cambridge University Union to debate the resolution "The American Dream is at the Expense of The American Negro." The result was a provocative and profoundly insightful confrontation between Baldwin, one of the most powerful figures of the civil rights movement, and Buckley, often considered the father of 20th Century patrician conservatism. Elevator Repair Service (ERS), a company with a rich history of adapting unconventional texts (Gatz, Arguendo, The Sound and the Fury), stages the debate verbatim.



The piece was conceived in late 2019 by long-time ERS company member Greig Sargeant. In the many months since those early conversations with artistic director John Collins, the subject of the debate has only become more urgent. With both 1965 and 2022 in mind, Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge-through a starkly simple design and an acting style that favors intimacy over impersonation-presents the debate as real, immediate, and of this moment.



Originally scheduled to appear at REDCAT in 2020, an in-progress version of the piece was presented virtually through REDCAT's website in April 2021.

TICKETS & INFORMATION:



Elevator Repair Service: Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge

Thursday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person)

Friday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person)

Saturday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person and virtual)



Ticketing:

$35 Thursday, $40 Friday/Saturday for General admission ($15 virtual)

$28 Thursday, $32 Friday/Saturday for REDCAT members and students ($12 virtual)

$20 Thursday, $18 Friday/Saturday for CalArts students, faculty and staff ($8 virtual)



Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.redcat.org/event/elevator-repair-service-baldwin-buckley-cambridge