Question Everything at (mostly)musicals' 42nd Show: ANY QUESTIONS at Feinstein's at Vitello's

Join (mostly)musicals on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Question Everything at (mostly)musicals' 42nd Show: ANY QUESTIONS at Feinstein's at Vitello's

For the 42nd edition of (mostly)musicals, join music director Gregory Nabours and an out-of-this-world lineup of talent from LA and Broadway as they ask important musical theatre questions like: How DO you solve a problem like Maria? Shall we dance? What do you do with a BA in English? How do you measure a year? And where IS that boy with the bugle?

Singers scheduled to perform include: Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), J. Elaine Marcos (B'way: A CHORUS LINE, ANNIE, PRISCILLA, tv: "RENT Live"), Jason Michael Snow (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON, SOUTH PACIFIC, tv: "Black Monday," "The Big Leap"), and Haviland Stillwell (B'way: LES MIS, FIDDLER, tv: "Barbie: Life In The Dreamhouse"), returning LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Erica Hanrahan (La Mirada's CABARET and MATILDA), Justin Anthony Long (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE), and Michael Scott Harris (national tour: PHANTOM, Father in RAGTIME at Musical Theatre West), plus first time appearances by Alyssa Simmons (Dot in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at MTG), Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), Monika Peña (Sandy in MTW's GREASE, title roles in LIZZIE and VIOLET at the Chance Theatre), and Vancie Vega ("The NOT Dolly Show"), plus more TBA! And after the show, you can have your own Q&A at the open mic afterparty - bring your music!

Join (mostly)musicals on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Who knows, you might just find the answer to life, the universe, and everything!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals ANY QUESTIONS are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street parking and limited valet parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

A minimum of $25.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905





