Programming Announced For Fifth Annual GRAND AVE ARTS: ALL ACCESS

Grand Ave Arts: All Access, the fifth annual, one-day, free community event, returns on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. with a diverse program of family-friendly activities, interactive workshops, performances and tours that highlight and offer access to the world-class arts and cultural organizations on Grand Avenue between Temple and 6th Streets.

A collaborative, community-inspired endeavor initiated by participating arts institutions to celebrate their commitment to the cultural landscape of Los Angeles and its many communities, Grand Ave Arts: All Access spotlights the world-class architecture and programming that define the Grand Avenue corridor and Los Angeles' cultural center.

The range and scope of events taking place underscore the diversity and breadth of museums, performing arts organizations, theatres, schools, institutions and public venues within a five-block area of Downtown Los Angeles. Events include live music performances, docent-led architectural tours, family-friendly readings and films, educational opportunities, scavenger hunts, exhibition tours, craft-making activities and free open-house access to many of the participating institutions. Collaboration on this scale between arts institutions is unique and unrivaled nationwide, exemplifying the spirit of the Los Angeles arts community to collaborate and share through such a broad civic platform.

"For the fifth year, the arts and cultural institutions along Grand Avenue welcome Angelenos to experience what makes this important cultural corridor the heart of artistic expression in Los Angeles," said Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "Visitors of all ages can enjoy free access to many exhibits, performances and art-making workshops in a day-long, one-of-a-kind experience for arts lovers and those interested in exploring something new. From conducting an orchestra, to getting a behind-the-scenes tour of the making of an opera, viewing community altars for Día de los Muertos, or catching a children's short film, there is something for everyone to discover," she added.

On Saturday, November 2, Grand Avenue will be adorned with colorful signage to help guide visitors as they enjoy Grand Ave Arts: All Access programming at each institution:

THE BROAD | 221 S Grand Ave

Make Your Own Art + Cooking Demonstration | All day

Visitors can create their own art-inspired souvenirs and participate in a cooking demonstration with acclaimed restaurant Otium at The Broad's Family Weekend Workshops. The workshops are for families with children ages 3 and up.

CENTER THEATRE GROUP | The Music Center Plaza | 135 N Grand Ave

Upcoming Show Previews | 11am - 2pm

Join Center Theatre Group for family friendly activities based on upcoming shows at the Mark Taper Forum and Ahmanson Theatre, including Sting starring in The Last Ship, August Wilson's Jitney, Mike Birbiglia's The New One, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, and the world premiere production of King James. Plus, spin a prize wheel to win theatre tickets and other fun treats.

COLBURN SCHOOL | 200 S Grand Ave

Interactive Programs and Performances | 11am-4pm The Colburn School offers interactive performances, chamber music concerts, a sing-along, a choir performance, recitals, an open concert band rehearsal and the opportunity to become a maestro for a small chamber orchestra.

GRAND PARK | 200 N Grand Ave

Downtown Día de los Muertos: Altars + Art | All day

Visitors to Grand Park can celebrate the traditions of Día de los Muertos and view more than 50 altars created by local artists and community groups.

LA MASTER CHORALE at The Music Center Plaza | 135 N Grand Ave

Sing-Along | All Day

Guests can take a voice lesson with a Master Chorale chorister during 15-minute group sessions held throughout the day.

LA OPERA at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion | 135 N Grand Ave

Open Door | All Day

Visitors to The Music Center can experience a rare behind-the-scenes tour as LA Opera opens the backstage doors, and hear about the creative process directly from the experts.

LOS ANGELES PUBLIC LIBRARY / Central Library | 630 W 5th St at Grand Ave

Library Tours | 11am-4pm

Library docents will lead free tours of the art and architecture of the beautiful, historic Central Library. Guests can also make sugar skulls at an all-ages workshop.

LA PHIL | The Music Center Plaza | 135 N Grand Ave

Youth Activities | 11am-3:30pm

Guests visiting The Music Center Plaza can experience LA Phil's Toyota Symphonies for Youth activities with family friendly hands-on workshops, including art projects, an instrument petting zoo and more!

MOCA | The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles | 250 S Grand Ave

Visitors can enjoy free admission, activities for the whole family, food and drink, and a special screening presented by Dance Camera West to celebrate Merce Cunningham's centennial. Join the MOCA Education team to play with concepts of color, design, mood, form, and texture in response to the exhibition With Pleasure: Pattern and Decoration in American Art 1972-1985, to construct a large, communal artwork, as well as individual pieces to take home.

THE MUSIC CENTER ARTS (TMC Arts) I The Music Center Plaza | 135 N Grand Ave

Family Fun | All Day

Visitors to the all-new Music Center Plaza can splash in the Plaza fountain, take a tour of the new Plaza, grab coffee at Go Get Em Tiger or a burger at Upstage Burger and join a free family-friendly celebration of Día de los Muertos with art making, creating Día themed art at workshops guided by professional artists.

REDCAT - Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater at the Walt Disney Concert Hall complex | 631 W 2nd St

Children's Films | All Day

REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts presents a selection from the annual REDCAT International Children's Film Festival. Audiences of all ages can enjoy short animated films highlighting the most innovative and magical techniques, as well as mesmerizing live-action films from around the world.





