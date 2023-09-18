Prestigious Festival Of Arts Is Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2024 Summer Fine Art Show

Calling all Orange County artists! One of the nation's longest-running, most prestigious, and highly competitive art exhibitions, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2024 juried fine art show. Heading into its 92nd season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from over 100 of Orange County's top artists, attracting worldwide audiences of over 200,000 during the two month summer season.

Artists interested in applying for the 2024 Fine Art Show are required to submit five digital images per media and complete an online application on the Festival's website at www.foapom.com/apply by Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2023. Studio or Gallery location does not qualify as residence. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. The Festival jurors will score the submitted artwork, based on creativity and originality, excellence of craftsmanship; excellence in the use of design elements (color, line, shape, form, texture, space); and professional presentation.

To apply to be a 2024 exhibiting artist at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, visit www.foapom.com/apply by October 31, 2023.

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. The Festival of Arts produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 200,000 visitors into Laguna Beach. For general information visit Click Here or call (949) 494-1145.