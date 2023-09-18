Prestigious Festival Of Arts Is Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2024 Summer Fine Art Show

Patrons admiring artwork at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach, California.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Diane Warren To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals Gala On October 14 In Beverly Hills Photo 4 Diane Warren To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals Gala On October 14 In Beverly Hills

Prestigious Festival Of Arts Is Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2024 Summer Fine Art Show

Prestigious Festival Of Arts Is Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2024 Summer Fine Art Show

Calling all Orange County artists! One of the nation's longest-running, most prestigious, and highly competitive art exhibitions, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2024 juried fine art show. Heading into its 92nd season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from over 100 of Orange County's top artists, attracting worldwide audiences of over 200,000 during the two month summer season.

Artists interested in applying for the 2024 Fine Art Show are required to submit five digital images per media and complete an online application on the Festival's website at www.foapom.com/apply by Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2023. Studio or Gallery location does not qualify as residence. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. The Festival jurors will score the submitted artwork, based on creativity and originality, excellence of craftsmanship; excellence in the use of design elements (color, line, shape, form, texture, space); and professional presentation.

To apply to be a 2024 exhibiting artist at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, visit www.foapom.com/apply by October 31, 2023. 

 

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. The Festival of Arts produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 200,000 visitors into Laguna Beach. For general information visit Click Here or call (949) 494-1145.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Chris Mann Hosts BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY: Rory OMalley, Jared Gertner, Kate Micucci, Yuka Ta Photo
Chris Mann Hosts BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY: Rory O'Malley, Jared Gertner, Kate Micucci, Yuka Takara And More

Join Chris Mann and a star-studded Broadway cast for the 5th annual Ballots Over Broadway fundraiser, supporting organizations that promote a healthy democracy. Featuring Rory O'Malley, Jared Gertner, Kate Micucci, and more!

2
Jaxx Theatricals to Present Andrew Lippas THE WILD PARTY in October Photo
Jaxx Theatricals to Present Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY in October

Jaxx Theatricals will present a limited engagement October run of Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY and special 1920's Themed Magic Show leading up to Halloween. Experience the steamy prohibition tale with a pulse-racing score and high-energy dance numbers. Don't miss this Off-Broadway gem!

3
MAURITIUS To Play At Theatre 68 Arts Complex Photo
MAURITIUS To Play At Theatre 68 Arts Complex

An upcoming production of Theresa Rebeck's play, 'MAURITIUS', will be performed at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood. Two casts will bring this dramatic comedy to life from October 7th through Nov 12th, 2023. Don't miss this gripping tale of rare stamps and high-stakes collectors.

4
Clark Gregg, Daryl Sabara, Midori Francis & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS LOS ANGELES Photo
Clark Gregg, Daryl Sabara, Midori Francis & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS LOS ANGELES

Join in on October 2, 2023, for a special production of The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles at the Hudson Theatres. This one-night-only fundraiser supports the Entertainment Community Fund and features distinguished artists from the LA entertainment community. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jason Robert Brown
Catalina Jazz Club (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inherit the Wind
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
East West Players at David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive
Coachella Valley Repertory (2/28-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Pantages Theatre (2/13-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Ahmanson Theatre (7/30-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You