PlayhouseLive Presents Bob Baker's 'Hallowe'en SpOoKtAcUlAr'

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the continuation of Family Entertainment on PlayhouseLive with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater's production of Bob Baker's Hallowe'en SpOoKtAcUlAr.

Filmed in front of a live audience, this wonderous Halloween offering - an eye-popping and unforgettable musical variety puppet spectacular not to be missed -- launches online at PlayhouseLive today, and is part of the Fall line-up of pay-per-view streaming theatrical events.

Gather your Goblins and Ghoulies and settle in for a haunting night of family fun, streaming exclusively on PlayhouseLive. Bob Baker's Hallowe'en SpOoKtAcUlAr will send chills down your spine as you delight in this spectral showcase of sweet, spooky spirits featuring beloved characters Purple People Eater, Dracula, the Invisible Man, and nearly one hundred of their closest puppet pals.

A beloved Los Angeles tradition, more than one million children of all ages have experienced a Bob Baker puppet performance since the Theater's establishment in 1963. In addition to in-house performances, members of the Bob Baker puppet family have appeared in motion pictures, on frequent television shows, and, through a robust traveling company, at the Hollywood Bowl, community centers, backyards, parades, and anywhere there's fun to be had.

For the upcoming holiday season, PlayhouseLive will exclusively bring Bob Baker's Holiday on Strings directly into homes for the first time.

Other PlayhouseLive programming making debuts on the streaming service this Fall include: poet, performance artist and professor Javon Johnson in Still., a timely one-man performance about the complexities of the Black experience, commissioned by Pasadena Playhouse, and the pilot episodes of four new series:

Intermission with Hashtag Booked features celebrity interviews hosted by LaNisa Frederick and Danielle Pinnock, a comedic duo that started the web series Hashtag Booked. Their first guest will be acclaimed actor Alfred Molina

Page to Stage takes you behind the curtain to explore the theatrical journey from conception to opening night. In Page to Stage: Little Shop of Horrors, the creative team at Pasadena Playhouse takes you from rehearsal to opening night of their groundbreaking revival; featuring interviews with George Salazar MJ Rodriguez and Amber Riley . Page to Stage is free to the public.

From the Archives celebrates the unique impact regional theater has had across generations in shaping American culture. Initial episodes include a silent film featuring rare vintage footage of the Playhouse from the 1930s; a documentary short chronicling the years the Playhouse went dark (1968 through 1984) and the journey of the extraordinary woman who kept the hope alive to bring the historic theater back; and a fascinating look at the historic 1928 production of Eugene O'Neill 's Lazarus Laughed which brought 151 actors together to perform 420 roles in a four-act play - this unforgettable production put Pasadena Playhouse on the map.

Bob Baker's Hallowe'en SpOoKtAcUlAr can be rented through PlayhouseLive for $14.99 and is available through November 18, 2020. After the initial purchase at PlayhouseLive.org, Bob Baker's Hallowe'en SpOoKtAcUlAr can be watched on any of the PlayhouseLive apps including Apple OS, Android OS, Roku, FireTV and more. Closed captioning will be available in both English and Spanish.

Additional information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, including new announcements and pricing specials, are available at www.playhouselive.org

