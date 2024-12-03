Photos: WICKEDLY BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH Supports The LA LGBT Center

This year’s Wickedly Broadway Benefit Bash turned the spotlight on an incredible cast of talent while rallying the community for a good cause. See photos of the show below.

Held last Monday, November 25, 2024 at The Chapel at The Abbey in West Hollywood, the event, now in its second year, blended Broadway magic with the spirit of giving back.

Co-produced by Walid Chaya of Studio For Performing Arts LA and Ishka Maher of Musical Mondays, the benefit once again supported the LA LGBT Center and Pride Pantry, collecting an impressive volume of canned food and gently used clothing donations.

The performers brought their A-game to the stage. Host and producer Walid Chaya kicked things off with vibrant energy, wowing the crowd with his commanding vocals and infectious enthusiasm singing He’s The Wizard and later Ease on Down The Road.

Renee Wylder’s stunning performance of The Wizard and I resonated deeply, setting the tone for a night of awe-inspiring moments. Heaven Nunez and Allie Stanzione proved to be a dynamic duo, their harmonies and comedic timing shining during their numbers What Is This Feeling and the crowd pleasing hit, Defying Gravity.

Rawan Chaya delivered a soulful and heartfelt performance that brought the audience to their feet with You Can’t Win, while Anthony Vacio’s smooth delivery and charm added a lighthearted touch to the evening serenading with Dancing Through Life. Lamayah’s rendition of Home was soothing, evoking emotion with every note. Amanda Hadge had everyone grinning with her playful take on Popular, and Camilo Castro’s unique take on Somewhere Over the Rainbow offered a perfect blend of nostalgia and originality.

The night wasn’t just about Broadway showstoppers—it was a testament to what can happen when artistry and activism come together. The donations collected during the event surpassed last year’s totals, a sign that this annual tradition is growing stronger. Special thanks to The Chapel at the Abbey, The Fans of MuMo, Brian Toth Lifestyle, LA LGBT Center, Pride Pantry, Studio For Performing Arts LA, and all who contributed items to the charity collection.

If you missed this year’s Wickedly Broadway Benefit Bash, mark your calendar for next year—this is a celebration you don’t want to miss. Until then, stay connected with Studio For Performing Arts LA by visiting studioforperformingarts.com to learn about upcoming programs and events. For your Monday Broadway fix, join the crowd at Musical Mondays at The Chapel at The Abbey, and follow @gomumola on Instagram for updates.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Gebremedhin Photography



Donations of canned food and gently used clothing for the LA LGBT Center collection



Walid Chaya



Rawan Chaya



The cast of Wickedly Broadway Benefit Bash



Walid Chaya



Donations station at The Chapel during Musical Monday''s for the ''Wickedly Broadway Benefit Bash''



Anthony Vacio



Walid Chaya



Lamayah



Amanda Hadge



Camilo Castro



Heaven Nunez and Allie Stanzione



The cast of Wickedly Broadway Benefit Bash



Renee Wylder