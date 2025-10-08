Photos: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Chance Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chance Theater has released new production photos of What the Constitution Means to Me, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck and directed by Katie Chidester.

The critically acclaimed, boundary-pushing play runs through October 26 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center.

At 15, Heidi Schreck began earning her college tuition by speaking in constitutional debate competitions across the country. Years later, she resurrects her teenage self to tell the story of four generations of women whose lives were shaped by the Constitution. Both urgent and unexpectedly funny, the play reexamines America’s founding document to ask: Who gets a voice in our democracy—and how can we use it?

The production stars Aubrey Saverino as Heidi, Robert Foran as the Legionnaire, and features Reya Shah and Maria Wang as the Debaters.

Nominated for two Tony Awards and hailed by critics as one of the best plays of the decade, What the Constitution Means to Me remains a powerful reminder of the evolving promise—and challenges—of American democracy.

Photo Credit: Doug Catiller

Aubrey Saverino

Aubrey Saverino and Robert Foran

Robert Foran

Reya Shah and Aubrey Saverino

Reya Shah

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP